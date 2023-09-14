It was a Sentinel sweep in Week 2, with all four area high schools picking up wins despite a jumbled slate due to inclement weather throughout the weekend.
Three teams, Monadnock, ConVal and Keene all picked up shutouts. Monadnock took a 14-0 win over Stevens in a steamy Saturday morning showdown. Keene made two trips to Merrimack, capping off a 12-0 win on Monday evening. ConVal blanked Epping-Newmarket 14-0 on Monday night. Fall Mountain got in the win column with a convincing 27-6 win over Kearsarge.
Week 3 comes with a few massive road tests and a marquee matchup in Swanzey Center.
Here are the picks for Week 3:
Monadnock over Inter-Lakes — The Sentinel Game of the Week. Part of me wanted to give the Huskies some extra bulletin board material by taking the Lakers, but I don't think Ben Dean and Co. need any extra motivation this week. Let's see if Inter-Lakes is the first team this season willing to run to the left side where No. 17 roams. Stevens was able to move the ball against Inter-Lakes in Week 1 and Trinity ran all over them last week. I think the Huskies' run game gets its yards and the defense continues to make matters tough for opponents. It'll be a feisty one. Huskies by a touchdown.
Bedford over Keene — As much as I would love to see Keene blow up the Division I power rankings with the upset of the season, Bedford is just too big and too strong. The Blackbirds are also on a short week. The Birds take their licks and turn their attention to the game of the year in town next week against Brattleboro.
Trinity over ConVal — A battle of 2-0 teams, but Trinity appears to be — as was expected — the cream of the crop in Division III. The Pioneers are 2-0 after a 56-0 win over Kingswood and 42-0 win over Inter-Lakes. The Cougars would actually prove a lot around the division if their athletes can keep up with the Pioneers, who ran for 279 yards against Inter-Lakes last weekend.
Fall Mountain over Epping-Newmarket — A win here sets up a very intriguing matchup with ConVal in Week 4. Both teams could be 2-1 heading into Sept. 22. The Wildcats are proving to be multi-faceted on offense with Eric Franklin Jr. under center and Patrick Connors and Owen Riendeau running the ball. Expect the defense to be stingy again this week as well. The Wildcats head on the road for the first time this season, but should be considered the favorites in Epping by two touchdowns.
Last week: 4-0; Season: 6-1
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
