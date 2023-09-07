One week of high school football is in the books and in Week 2, we’re going with a Sentinel sweep on Friday night.
Keene heads on the road to Merrimack after a disappointing, narrow loss to Salem in front of a packed home crowd on Arch Street in Week 1. Fall Mountain is home again on Friday night after signaling to many in Division III that they are for real by bringing Monadnock to the brink a week ago. ConVal proved a lot in its Week 1 win against Kearsarge and could already double its win total from a year ago. Monadnock has another tough early-season matchup against Stevens.
Here are the picks for Week 2 of the high school football season:
Keene over Merrimack — Big road game in Week 2 for the Blackbirds, who have Bedford waiting for them next week. A loss here would probably mean an 0-3 start and I think this Keene team is better than 0-3. Keene needs to get the ground game going, and the athletic Birds defense led by Trey Jewett (five tackles for loss, three sacks last week) should give them a chance. Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m. at Merrimack.
Monadnock over Stevens — If you like ground and pound football and hate the forward pass, this showdown of Western NH D-III teams is the matchup for you. Monadnock struggled with the home run play against Fall Mountain, but dominated most of the play in the box. Should be another close one for the Huskies as they sneak to 2-0. Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m. at Barnes Field, Claremont.
Fall Mountain over Kearsarge — An 0-2 start would be disastrous given the momentum the Wildcats seem to have gained despite a tough overtime loss to Monadnock in Week 1. Kearsarge is a team in rebuild, and struggled to contain the speed of ConVal last Friday. Expecting Owen Riendeau to have more running room than he did a week ago as the Wildcats win by two scores. Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m. at Fall Mountain.
ConVal over Epping-Newmarket — Tough to judge Epping-Newmarket from its Week 1 matchup against D-III power Campbell, which limited the Devils to 108 yards total offense last Saturday. ConVal figured out the offense to pull away late from Kearsarge after being tied 6-6 in the third quarter. If the kinks are worked out in the Cougars offense, they should move to 2-0. Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m., at ConVal Regional High School.
