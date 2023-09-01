Turn on the lights. Turn up the hype music. Get ready for some football.
The dogs days officially are over.
All four area high school football teams get underway tonight for Week 1 of NHIAA football action and the opening slate has one local showdown and a couple of other potentially favorable matchups.
Week 1 always is the toughest to predict. Every team likes their chances in the preseason, and scrimmages only provide so much of a glimpse at teams’ makeup. It can be an entirely different story when the sun goes down, the lights come on and those gameday jerseys get their first grass stains of the season.
The Sentinel Game of the Week takes place in Langdon as Fall Mountain hosts Monadnock — the Huskies and Wildcats open the season against each other for the second season in a row. Last year, Monadnock pulled away late in a 34-0 win.
In Keene, the Blackbirds host a Salem team that was 2-8 a year ago. A hopeful ConVal squad heads to Kearsarge.
THE PICKS
Keene over Salem — There are a handful of winnable games on Keene’s schedule this year and this is the first of them. The Blue Devils were 2-8 last season and are a young, junior-heavy squad. The Blackbirds have a strong senior core. A win here would be big as Keene goes on the road each of the next two weeks against strong D-I opponents — including a Week 3 matchup against defending champs Bedford. Hoping the Birds make me regret missing this one.
ConVal over Kearsarge — Time to see what ConVal’s much-hyped junior class is all about. To be where Cougars want to be this season, this Week 1 matchup against a Kearsarge team that is even younger than they are will need to be a convincing win. Interested to see if any of that speed from the 4x100 relay factors in on Friday night.
Monadnock over Fall Mountain — How much has changed at Fall Mountain over the last six years that this one is considered by some as a toss up? A Wildcat win would be one of the program’s best in a long time. Monadnock already is battling injuries. The Huskies always play responsible defense, however, leading me to believe this one might be low scoring. Kaden Smith goes for a big night and Ben Dean scores twice, but it’ll be a lot closer than last year.
