WINCHESTER — Monadnock Speedway was forced to cancel the ISMA 75 this past Saturday night due to the threat of inclement weather.
The NASCAR weather app predicted rain Saturday night and much of Sunday. As a result, on Friday the management team at the Speedway and officials of ISMA agreed to cancel the much anticipated super modified race. With teams and fans coming from as far away as Ohio and Ontario, Canada, track officials didn’t want it to be a wasted trip.
Monadnock and ISMA official are working to find a mutually agreeable date later in the season to reschedule the 75-lap event.
Next up on the high banks is the annual Fourth of July gala Saturday. The featured event will be the annual Firecracker 100 for the Valenti Modified Racing Series, plus NASCAR Whelen All-American racing divisions and a fireworks display. Racing is slated to start at 5 p.m.