Three Keene High girls and several other Keene wrestlers were among hundreds of competitors at the Youth New England Wrestling Championships in Fitchburg, Mass. on Saturday.
Keene High senior Zoe Waters highlighted area competitors, claiming a New England title at 220 pounds in the 18U division. Freshman Lily Runez brought home second place at 100 pounds while junior Briana Marks earned fifth place at 152 pounds.
Waters and Runez also won state titles in the inaugural NHIAA Girls’ State Championships.
Waters won all three of her matches by pin to earn her place on the top step. Runez earned wins on decision of 2-0 and 5-0 en route to the finals, where she was pinned by Samantha Bertini of Massachusetts. MArks battled back from a first round loss to defeat Hollis-Brookline’s Austyn Kump by pin in three minutes, 30 seconds in the fifth-place bout.
Keene had three wrestlers place in the 15U division. Leo Runez was fourth at 118 pounds while Camden Clay was sixth. Kaleb Miner was sixth at 136 pounds.
In the 14U girls’ division, Dayna English was sixth at 112 pounds.
Raymond Onorato took first place in the 12U coed division at 86 pounds while Nolan Garnett won by forfeit at 165 pounds.
Wrestling for Keene Gladiators Youth wrestling, Halleigh Melton was fourth in the girls 11U bracket at 98 pounds. Also for the Gladiators, Flynn Spears was sixth at 108 pounds in the 10U coed division.
