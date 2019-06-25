The 44th Annual Karl “Gubby” Underwood Wooden Bat Tournament came to a close over the weekend at Alumni Field. Franklin County Post 1 of Vermont won the championship, while the host team, Keene Gordon-Bissell Post 4, won the fifth-place game.
In the tournament’s second day on Saturday, Keene lost both of its games, 8-0 to Rochester Post 7 and 17-2 to Greenfield Post 81 (Massachusetts). Rochester won its other game, 11-2 over West Warwick Post 2 (Rhode Island), while the other New Hampshire team, Concord Post 21, split its Saturday games, losing to Danielson Post 21 (Connecticut), 11-9, and beating Franklin County, 9-0.
In the day’s other games, Franklin County beat Brattleboro Post 5, 7-1, Brattleboro beat Danielson, 6-2, and Greenfield beat West Warwick, 10-0.
Sunday’s games pitted the two best teams from each division against each other for the title. The two second-best teams would also battle it out for third place, as would the two third-best for fifth place and the two last-place teams for seventh.
In the title game, Franklin County beat Greenfield, 7-0. In the third-place game, Brattleboro edged Rochester, 8-7.
Keene earned fifth place with a 10-2 win over Danielson, while Concord took seventh with a 6-0 victory over West Warwick.
