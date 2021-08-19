Valley Seniors Golf Tournament is being held at The Country Club of New Hampshire in Sutton.
The top ten gross scores on Wednesday, with ties broken by back-nine scores, were:
1. Jeff Garland, Keene, 79
2. David Howell, Walpole, 80
3. Steve Tullar, Manchester, 80
4. Steve Liakos, Bow, 81
5. Ralph Cody, Antrim, 82
6. Jim Putman, New London, 84
7. Dave Johnson, Walpole, 85
8. Jim Cook, Jaffrey, 86
9. Bob Carlson, Nottingham, 86*
10. Bob DeMary, Penacook, 86
(*Score adjusted by 3 strokes because of different tees)
Age group awards, with ties broken by back-nine scores:
Players ages 55-74 gross:
1. Jeff Garland, Keene, 79
2. Steve Tullar, Manchester, 80
3. Ralph Cody, Antrim, 82
Players ages 55-74 net:
1. Jim Cook, Jaffrey, 68
2. Steve Liakos, Bow, 70
2. Paul Keenan, Manchester, 71
Players ages 75-85 gross:
1. David Howell, Walpole, 77*
2. Dave Johnson, Walpole, 82*
3. Jack Martin Henniker, 88
(*Score adjusted by 3 strokes because of different tees)
Players ages 75-85 net:
1. Bob Carlson, Nottingham, 67
2. Mike Onners, Townsend, Mass., 70
3. Dan Zapton, Hopkinton, 71
Closest to the pin:
Dave Tullis