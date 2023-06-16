The Upper Valley Nighthawks defeated the Keene SwampBats 4-3 in 11 innings on Thursday evening at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction, Vt.
The SwampBats rallied back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game in the eighth inning. Keene loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, and Indiana’s Evan Goforth hit a comebacker to Nighthawks reliever Jacob Lapham. Lapham bounced his throw home to the backstop allowing Tony Livermore (Northwestern) and Garrett Rice (Missouri Southern State) to score on the play and knot the game 3-3.
Sam Portnoy (Rutgers) pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to send the game to extras.
Both teams could not score their free runner in the 10th and the SwampBats were held scoreless again in the 11th. With the game three outs away from ending in a tie, lefty Kayden Campbell returned to the mound after pitching the 10th for Keene. The first Upper Valley batter of the 11th laid down a bunt. Campbell hurried his throw trying to make the play at first, but it got away and Upper Valley scored the winning run from second.
Nighthawks starter Carson Frye and SwampBats starter Luke Hayden (Indiana) traded zeroes in the first three frames, with Upper Valley striking first in the bottom of the fourth on four base hits and a walk, for three runs. Hayden finished with five strikeouts in four innings, reaching 95 mph with his fastball multiple times in his first appearance of the season.
UConn’s Bryan Padilla, who made two great diving plays at second base in the game, led off the fifth with a double off the left field wall. Northeastern’s Greg Bozzo followed with an RBI single to bring Keene within 3-1. Pasco Hernando State’s Joel Rodríguez struck out the side with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth and his college teammate Will Newell pitched two perfect innings after that.
Bozzo, Livermore and Brayden Horton each had two hits for the Bats, who tallied nine hits on the evening with six walks and seven strikeouts.
Campbell was charged with the loss. Randall Alejo got the win for Upper Valley.
Keene (4-3) is back in action tonight at 6:30 at the Bristol Blues.
