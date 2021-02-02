This week’s snow storm has forced the adjustment of local high school basketball schedules. As of Tuesday morning, here is the latest:
Keene
Keene High boys and girls’ season-opening games against Conant, originally scheduled for Monday, have been moved to Wednesday.
Boys will visit Conant at 5:30 p.m.
Girls will host Conant at 6 p.m.
The teams’ games on Tuesday against Lebanon have also been rescheduled. They will now be played on Wednesday, Feb. 10, both at Keene High School.
Boys tip off at 5 p.m.
Girls tip off at 6:30 p.m.
There will be no JV games that day.
Monadnock
The Monadnock boys basketball game against Wilton-Lyndeborough originally scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Thursday. The Huskies host Wilton at 5:30 p.m.
The girls basketball game at Newport originally scheduled for Monday has been moved to Wednesday at 5 p.m.
ConVal
The ConVal boys basketball game at Souhegan originally scheduled for Tuesday has been pushed to Wednesday at 5 p.m.
The girls are still scheduled to open their season at Souhegan Friday.
Fall Mountain
The Fall Mountain girls basketball team’s game at Sunapee scheduled for Monday has been postponed to Thursday at 4 p.m.
The boys will now host Sunapee Thursday at 6:30 p.m. instead of Monday.
— Check back for continued updates