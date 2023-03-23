The field is set for the NCAA Division I Men's Hockey Manchester Regional at the SNHU Arena hosted by UNH.

On Thursday, No. 2 seed Boston University will play No. 3 seed Western Michigan on ESPU at 2 p.m., while No. 1 seed Denver will take on No. 4 seed Cornell on ESPNEWS at 5:30 p.m.

The regional championship game will be on Saturday, March 25 on ESPNU at 4 p.m. The winner will advance to the Frozen Four in Tampa Bay on April 6 and 8 at Amalie Arena.

Denver, Boston University and Cornell have a combined 16 national titles.

No. 1 seed Denver (30-9-0, 19-5-0 NCHC) won the NCHC regular season title. The Pioneers are the defending national champions and have captured nine NCAA titles which are tied with Michigan for the most all-time. This will be the 31st NCAA Tournament appearance for Denver.

No. 2 seed Boston University (27-10-0, 18-6-0 Hockey East) won the Hockey East regular season and tournament titles. The Terriers will be making their 38th NCAA Tournament appearance and have won five national championships.

No. 3 seed Western Michigan (23-14-1, 15-8-1 NCHC) will be making its eighth NCAA Tournament and second straight. Last season, the Broncos advanced to the NCAA Worcester Regional championship game.

No. 4 seed Cornell (20-10-2, 15-6-1 ECAC) will be making its 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance. The Big Red have won two NCAA titles.

This will be the ninth time that UNH has held this event at the SNHU Arena. The previous regionals were in 2004, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.