DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire men’s hockey game versus Merrimack scheduled for Friday at the Whittemore Center has been postponed to Sunday at 7 p.m. due to mechanical difficulties with the ice compressor.
Tickets for Friday night’s game will be honored at Sunday’s rescheduled game. In addition, fans can redeem Friday’s ticket at the Whittemore Center Box Office for two tickets to any home UNH men’s hockey game this season.
The Wildcats will travel to North Andover, Mass., Saturday to take on Merrimack at Lawler Rink at 7.