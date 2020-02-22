DURHAM — The University of New Hampshire women’s basketball faces the University at Albany Saturday at noon in Lundholm Gymnasium, and right about the time that contest wraps up the puck drops at 2 p.m. for a women’s hockey game against Boston College across Main Street in the Whittemore Center.
The basketball and hockey Wildcats — on the court and on the ice — will celebrate their seniors, while looking to improve their seeding for their fast-approaching league tournaments.
On Sunday at 1 p.m. in Lundholm, the UNH gymnastics team takes its turn and competes against the University of North Carolina for the third straight meet — and fifth time it will meet the Tar Heels this season. It’s the only time the teams will square off in Durham.
Women’s hockey
UNH and Boston College split their first two games of the regular season, both at BC. The Wildcats notched a 3-0 win on February 7 and dropped a 5-2 game Nov. 1. They meet Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Whittemore Center.
Matchups for next week’s Hockey East best-of-three quarterfinals series have yet to be determined and there’s a chance UNH and BC could be right back at it in the playoffs.
If the Wildcats knock off the Eagles on Saturday, they will lock down the No. 6 in the tournament. BC holds down the No. 3 spot in the standings at the moment, but UConn and Providence are also gunning for that spot. And Maine is only a point behind UNH. The Wildcats will focus on providing a nice Senior Day tribute for their veterans, said Coach Hilary Witt.
“We clearly want to send the seniors out on a high note, we want them to have a great last home game,” Witt said. “Our eyes are on what’s next as well. We have to have a good game Saturday, position ourselves pretty good and see where we get to go in the playoffs. Unfortunately. we left a couple of points on the table along the way that kept us out of home ice. But we can’t look back, we have to keep looking forward. I like the way we’ve been playing so we’ll see how it goes.”
Women’s basketball
Coach Maureen Magarity’s team won its second straight game, 64-55, at Hartford on Wednesday night and remains in the hunt for a top four spot in the America East tournament with just three games left in the regular season.
“I think we’re playing pretty well right now,” Magarity said. “I think we’re starting to figure some things out. The last game here against UMBC we had three people in double figures. That’s been our toughest thing, scoring, getting more balanced scoring. I was really pleased with that.”
The Wildcats followed up last Saturday’s win against UMBC by putting four players in double figures, led by senior forward Ashley Storey’s 21, in the win at Hartford.
UNH sits fifth in America East with a 6-7 conference record heading into the weekend. Binghamton is just ahead in fourth at 7-6. Vermont is sixth at 6-8 and Albany seventh at 5-7. The top four teams earn home games in the first round of the playoffs. UNH will honor its seniors on Saturday against Albany and Dollar Dogs will be sold in the concession stands in honor of playing the Great Danes.
Gymnastics
The Tar Heels and UNH competed against each other at North Carolina State Feb. 15 and followed that up with a dual meet at North Carolina on Monday night. The Wildcats won the three-team event at North Carolina State and North Carolina got a little revenge at home on Monday night.
“We had our best road score on Monday, which is pretty impressive for a double weekend,” said UNH Coach Lindsey Bruck Ayotte, who is in her first season after being promoted from associate head coach upon the retirement of Gail Goodspeed. “It’s hard to compete for two days on the weekend. It’s hard on their bodies and it’s hard mentally. But the team hung in there. They were strong. They were behind each other 100 percent, which gave everybody energy to do what they needed to do on Monday night.”