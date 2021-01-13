SWANZEY — Monadnock seniors Tyler Hebert and Nate Doyle paced the Huskies boys basketball team in their season-opening, 90-44 victory over Division 4 opponent Hinsdale on Wednesday in Paul Joseph Breckell Gymnasium, where attendance was limited.
Hebert and Doyle both scored 19, with junior Kevin Putnam adding 17 of his own.
Senior Jake Kidney contributed with 11 points in the win.
“I thought we moved the ball really well,” Kidney said. “I thought we got a lot of guys going that kind of just needed experience, that haven’t played a lot in the past few years. We haven’t played in a long time, so getting those kids going, that was a main objective.”
“We’re happy with the bench,” said Monadnock head coach Jim Hill. “They’ll get better and better.”
But it wasn’t his players that Hill was most impressed by.
“I’m pretty happy that Hinsdale is playing D3 teams, D1 teams,” Hill said. “That’s a lot on them. We’re lucky that they’re willing to go out and play basketball. I think that’s a tribute to them, their athletic director, our athletic director for allowing us to play.
“The individual stuff and all that — whatever. The big picture is we had a chance to play,” Hill added, referencing the struggles that the COVID pandemic has brought to scheduling winter sports. “If Hinsdale doesn’t give us that chance, we don’t get it. I’m happy about our guys… but I’m more happy that we had a chance because Hinsdale was willing to do it.”
And Hinsdale held their own for a while against their Division 3 opponent, bringing the score within one late in the first quarter after falling behind early.
“I think it speaks volumes of our actual ability,” said Hinsdale’s acting head coach Brett Eastman. “This is a young team that we’ve got. I think it’s inspiring. It really tells us what our future holds. It’s promising to say the least.”
Eastman filled in for head coach Carl Anderson, who is recovering from a sickness that is not COVID related.
After the first quarter, though, Monadnock's size advantage helped them take over the game.
Freshman Brayden Eastman led the Pacers with 15 points, and senior Arth Patel finished with eight.
“[Patel] is a leader. He’s always a great example, on and off the court,” Brett Eastman said. “He did a good job of demanding the best out of his teammates. He’s a great influencer to these kids, and he just continues to try to teach and learn with them at the same time, which is difficult to do.”
All the players had to wear masks during the game, and, although it can be a challenge, many see it as a small price to pay for the chance to compete.
“It’s something new that we haven’t done ever,” Kidney said. “But we’re dealing well with it. We wear them every single day in practice. We established from the start that it’s a mandatory thing we have to do, so we’re not going to complain about it.”
“Not one person said anything about the masks,” Hill agreed. “Not one word.”
Every team will qualify for the NHIAA tournament this year, so playing upper divisions, as Hinsdale did on Wednesday, can be used as preparation for the postseason, even in the very first game of the year.
“I certainly welcome the challenge for these guys, and it’s not going to do anything but help them improve,” Brett Eastman said. “We’re just really fortunate that we’re playing.”
“If they keep playing teams, D3 and whatever, they’re going to be ready for that tournament,” Hill said.
The two teams meet up again on Friday at 6 p.m. in Hinsdale in the second of the home-and-away series.