Two former Keene State College athletes were named to the Little East Conference’s 2021 Hall of Fame.
Tyler Kathan ’09 (men’s basketball) and Kelly Smith ’01 (field hockey) will join eight other former student-athletes, two former head coaches and the 1998 NCAA Division III National Champion Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team in this year’s class.
One of the most consistent scorers in Keene State history, Kathan capped his career as the third men’s basketball All-American in school history. A three time All-LEC First Team Player, Kathan became the first KSC player to be named the LEC Rookie of the Year, and was a two-time LEC Player of the Year, winning the award as a sophomore in 2007 and again in 2009.
His sophomore season, Kathan and the Owls tied a school record with 25 wins, and defeated Rivier and Salem State to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament. Kathan finished his career as the Owls’ third all-time leading scorer, and in the top 10 in shooting, three pointers, free throws, rebounding.
A two-time second-team All-American and first-team All-Region forward, the fleet-footed Smith was twice selected the Little East player of the year and was named to the All-Conference first team three consecutive seasons. At the conclusion of her career, she was first in assists (37) and second in goals (51) and points (139) on KSC’s all-time list.
Her first year team won the first-ever LEC tournament title and reached the finals of the Eastern College Athletic Conference championships. As a sophomore, Smith scored consecutive game-winning goals in the semifinals and finals of the LEC tournament, propelling the Owls to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 15 years.
Induction ceremonies will take place on each inductee’s respective campus during the upcoming academic year.
In other action, the LEC named Keene State President Melinda Treadwell chair of its Presidents Council for the next two years. As such, Treadwell is responsible for making decisions and instituting immediate actions “in situations that involve the best interests of the Conference, member institutions or student-athletes when the Presidents Council is not in full session.”