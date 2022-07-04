The SwampBats’ offense put on a show for the crowd of 5,154 fans at Alumni Field's Independence Eve celebration Sunday night.
Keene put up 10 runs on 12 hits against the Sanford Mainers in a 10-6 win, breaking a three-game losing streak.
The SwampBats improve to 9-14 on the season.
Carter Mathison had a team-high four RBIs in a 3-for-5 day at the plate.
“Mathison had some great at-bats today,” said Keene coach Shaun McKenna. “Nice to score 10 runs. It’s exciting.”
Lucas Costello had three RBIs and came around to score three times.
With the teams tied at six after the sixth inning, Jackson Ross hit the go-ahead home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning — his team-leading seventh home run of the summer — then Keene scored three insurance runs in the eighth.
Sanford loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning and had the tying run at the plate, but Parker Murphy got out of the jam to secure the win.
Takeaways:
Offense came through with two outs
Seven of Keene’s 10 runs came across with two outs, including all four of Mathison’s RBIs.
Mathison got Keene on the board with a two-out, RBI single in the third inning — scoring Costello — then gave the SwampBats a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the fifth inning. The sophomore from Indiana University ended his day with a two-out RBI single in the eighth to add an insurance run.
“We just wanted to do all that we could and put together good at-bats to come out with a win,” Mathison said.
In addition to Mathison’s two-out hits, Jackson Ross, Lucas Costello and Tony Santa Maria all came through with two-out hits as well.
“Two-out hitting at its finest,” McKenna said. “Those were clutch, two-out hits. … Two-out hitting was the name of the game today.”
Costella, Santa Maria and Mathison all had two-out RBIs in the win.
What more can you say about Jackson Ross?
Jackson Ross put another one over the fence Sunday, this time coming as the go-ahead run in the seventh inning.
It’s his seventh home run of the season, which leads the team and is second in the NECBL.
He went 2-for-5 at the plate and was centimeters away from another extra-base hit in the fifth inning. He ripped one down the third-base line, and it looked like two runs were going to come across, but the umpire called it a foul ball. Ross struck out later in the at-bat.
After Ross struck out, Mathison came up to the plate and hit a two-run single to score those runs anyway.
Which ties right into the next one ...
The offense was efficient
Much of this can be credited to the two-out hitting, but Keene scored their 10 runs on just 12 hits.
The SwampBats ran the bases well and consistently came up with timely hits throughout the night, including a pinch-hit double from Jaden Brown to lead off the eighth inning and set the tone for the three-run frame.
Keene also took advantage of some Sanford mistakes — walks, passed balls, hit batters — while minimizing the mistakes of their own, or at least keeping the damage to a minimum, with good defensive play.
Keene scored in each of the final four innings (eight total runs in those four frames).
“It was a big day today,” Mathison said, alluding to the Independence Eve celebrations. “We knew this is a big deal for the town, so we just wanted to do our best and come out here with a win. … Getting a big crowd is always special, so it was a lot of fun today.”
Up next
Keene has Monday off before traveling to visit Upper Valley Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
