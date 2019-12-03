Keene State College seniors Patricia Norton and Nicole De Almeida have been selected to the 2019 New England Women’s Intercollegiate Soccer Association Senior Bowl, it was recently announced.
The game will take place Saturday at Merrimack College at noon.
De Almeida, of Nashua, is a two-time Little East Conference Defensive Player of the Year (2017, 2019), a former LEC Rookie of the Year (2016) and a four-time First Team All-LEC honoree (2016-19). She started all 75 games she appeared in, scoring her lone career goal against Southern Maine as a sophomore. As a senior, she backstopped the KSC defense to four shutouts and allowed just 1.72 goals per game.
Norton, of Hampton, Conn., staged a comeback from an injury as a fifth-year senior this fall. After suffering an injury and sitting out the entire 2018 season, Norton returned to start all 19 games her final season, scoring six goals and assisting on seven more. Norton was the LEC Rookie of the Year in 2015, and was First Team All-LEC in 2016, 2017, and 2019. She finished her career appearing in 62 games, scoring 17 goals and recording 13 assists.