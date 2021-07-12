Gregg Tewksbury, Keene Country Club

Gregg Tewksbury scored a hole-in-one on hole No. 3 of the Keene Country Club golf course during the Men’s Member guest Saturday.

He hit a pitching wedge from 132 yards.

He was playing with Parker Tewksbury, Jack Malloy and Matt Malloy.

This was Tewksbury's second career hole-in-one.

Donovan Fenton, Keene Country Club

Donovan Fenton hit a hole-in-one on hole No. 10 of the Keene Country Club golf course during the Men's Member guest tournament Sunday.

He hit an 8 iron from 148 yards.

He was playing with Andrew Loney, Gary Kinyon and Sam Schultz.