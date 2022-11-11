PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Two members of the Keene State men’s soccer team and two members of the Keene State women’s soccer team were named to All-LEC teams this postseason, the conference announced Thursday.
On the men’s side, Mbambi Mbungu and Benny Tamzarian were both receiving of All-LEC postseason honors.
Mbungu was chosen to the First Team All-LEC. Mbungu led the Owls with a team-high seven goals and four assists, including back-to-back game winning goals against UMass Dartmouth and Castleton, where he netted a hat-trick in a 4-3 win over the Spartans.
Tamzarian, who was named to the First Team All-LEC in 2021, was named to the Second Team this year. An everpresent starter on defense, Tamzarian led the KSC defense to a pair of shutouts this year.
On the women’s side, juniors Elizabeth Kopicko and Alexa Skinner were both named the All-LEC teams as the league’s postseason awards were announced today.
Kopicko was named to the All-LEC First Team. The midfielder was the team’s leading goal scorer with nine, including scoring twice against Elms and a hat-trick against Husson, which earned her LEC Player of the Week honors. She also scored twice against New England College. Her nine goals this season were the most since Jordyn Abasciano also scored nine in 2019.
Skinner was voted to the All-LEC Third Team. The Owls’ tri-captain started every game this season, marshalling a back line that produced seven shutouts, while also contributing two goals and an LEC-leading seven assists. Included in her goals were the game-winner against UMass Dartmouth, while she assisted on the game winners against Regis, Elms, and Husson.
