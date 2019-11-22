The Franklin Pierce University football team has capped its inaugural NCAA Division II season by having a pair of players selected to the Northeast-10 Conference All-Rookie Team, it was announced Friday.
Freshman defensive back Tyvarius Daniels of Springfield, Mass., and freshman linebacker Najiere Hutchinson of Neptune, N.J., were both honored in the league's year-end awards. The pair of All-Rookie Team plaudits mark the first NE10 awards in program history.
Officially listed as a wide receiver, Daniels wound up making his biggest contributions on the defensive side of the ball. He finished tied for fifth on the team in tackles while playing in all 11 games, as he chalked up 41 tackles, including 30 solo.
Hutchinson was far and away the team's leading tackler, as his 72 was 20 more than the next in line.