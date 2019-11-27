Sophomore defenseman Stephen Jacobs of the Franklin Pierce University men’s hockey team has been named Northeast-10 Conference Player of the Week. It marked the first weekly NE10 award of the season for the Ravens.
Jacobs put together four points (2-2-4) over two games in a 2-0-0 week for the Ravens. On the season, Jacobs has played in all seven games for the Ravens and sits fourth on the team in scoring, with six points on three goals and three assists. He has one power-play goal and one game-tying goal along the way.
Prentiss was busy piling up six points (2-4-6) over the weekend, as the Ravens swept away her hometown team from Buffalo State. She did the heavy lifting in a 6-1 shellacking on Friday night, as she dished out three assists, including one on the game-winner, and added a goal along the way as well, for a four-point night. Prentiss followed up with a goal and an assist on Saturday, as the Ravens finished the sweep with a 5-1 win.
On the season, Prentiss (66 career points) has played in 11 games and is the team’s leading scorer, with 17 points on six goals and 11 assists, both of which lead the squad.