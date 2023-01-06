It was a four-point difference heading into the fourth quarter in Friday’s matchup between the Keene girls basketball team and Londonderry, and it was truly anybody’s game.
The Lancers made sure it was their game, though, shooting 9-of-13 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to seal the 37-28 win over the Blackbirds at Purbeck Gym.
Londonderry went to the line seven times in the quarter and did not hit a single field goal. They didn’t need to, as the free throws did the trick.
Keene turned the ball over eight times in the final frame — 20 in the game — which allowed Londonderry extra shots and to get to the line consistently.
It also made it near impossible for the Keene offense to gain much rhythm.
“You can’t win games averaging twenty-some turnovers per game, no matter how close of a game,” said Keene head coach Stacey Massiah, “Can’t win games with turnovers, and that’s basically what it comes down to.”
Senior Cadence Gilbert — who scored a team-high seven points — made 10 of those turnovers, as she and the rest of the team were trying to force plays all night.
“We had seven [turnovers] at half, and that’s low for us,” Massiah said. “And I made the comment, I said, ‘Hey let’s not double it.’ We had 13 in the second half. Ballgame.”
Londonderry’s full-court press also factored into the turnover total.
“We were getting pressed a lot,” Gilbert said. “We just had some careless turnovers that we need to fix up. … We really need to get our confidence up. It’s understanding that next game is a new game.”
Gilbert admitted the team got a bit “panicky” and tried to force plays, which led to turnovers.
“We were getting in our heads a lot,” Gilbert said. “We need to calm down and just take what the defense gives us.”
The first half was relatively even, with Londonderry hanging on to a 19-17 lead at the break, before Keene took the lead on a three-pointer from Gilbert at the 4:39 mark of the third quarter. Gilbert had tied the game at 19 with a layup just a minute earlier.
After Londonderry went on a quick run to take the lead back, junior Ivy Keating hit a long jumper to give Keene a 24-23 lead with two minutes left in the quarter.
Londonderry made the most of those last two minutes, going on a 5-0 run to grab the momentum and put themselves ahead by four heading into the fourth quarter.
Then the Lancers slowed the game to a crawl, which worked in their favor.
“The game plan was to really push on defense and get back into the game,” Gilbert said. “We needed to bring back our ball movement and not dribble so much, so we were just trying to focus on really running our offense and not just scrambling.”
Keene (2-2) had won its first two games before dropping its last two.
“We’re just trying to find our identity right now,” Massiah said. “Everybody knowing their role. Getting back to the first two games of the season where everything was clicking, and everyone was rolling.
“I’m glad this is happening now, early in the season, where we can turn things around,” Massiah added. “Try to come out here and be able to compete and facilitate our own destiny. … We show glimpses at time.”
In addition to Gilbert’s seven points, senior Marin Shaffer and Keating each scored five.
Londonderry’s Samantha Sullivan scored a game-high 13 points. Regan Anderson and Kathryn Sloper each scored eight points.
Anderson hit went 4-for-5 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter to help the Lancers seal the deal and Slopes had a big three-pointer in the final 30 seconds of the third quarter to grab the late momentum.
“They were getting to the line and cashing in,” Massiah said. “They say, ‘Games are won with defense and free throws.’ ”
The Blackbirds have a chance to get back to its early-season winning ways, at Nashua North on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.
“Just going into the next few games, we have to get back into the mindset we were in the first few games,” Gilbert said. “Just confident and knowing that we don’t have to rush on everything, especially when we’re getting pressed. … Just really knowing that we can compete and we can make playoffs this year.”
