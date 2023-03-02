Every basketball coach who ever lived will scream and preach about the importance of the first few minutes of a second half. For the ConVal boys’ basketball team Wednesday night, that reality was a tough playoff pill to swallow.
Leading by three at the half, the No. 7 seed Cougars gave up 41 second-half points to No. 10 seed Kennett and were upset 59-48 in the first round of the NHIAA Division II tournament in Peterborough.
The loss ends the Cougars season at 12-7, but doesn’t tarnish what Head Coach Jason Starr characterized as a uniquely relevant season one year removed from an appearance in last year’s Division II final.
“We come back with one starter and only two guys from the rotation. To go 12-6 and be a seven seed, I think we really accomplished a lot,” said Starr. “I’m disappointed here tonight, but I’m really proud of this group and the way they played all season and worked so hard.”
That letdown felt by Starr and his team stemmed from a second half that seemed otherworldly at times. The Cougars committed a relatively modest 15 turnovers in the game, but 11 of those came in the second half with seven in the third quarter alone.
“We just didn’t seem like we were on the same page in the second half,” said Starr. “A lot of unforced turnovers that were really uncharacteristic of this team. That hasn’t been us all season. It was like we were somewhere else the first five or six minutes of the second half. It was just a struggle.”
ConVal was in control in the first quarter with an eight-point run to take a 12-5 lead with 56 seconds to go, but Kennett responded with four straight points to make it just 12-9 at the quarter. This pattern repeated in the second quarter. Joe Gutwein scored with 17 seconds to play to give the Cougars a 23-18 halftime cushion.
From that point, not much went ConVal’s way. Kennett scored the first ten points of the third quarter — all but two coming off ConVal turnovers — to erase the Cougar advantage and take a 28-23 lead at the 4:50 mark, its first lead since the opening field goal.
Kennett scored on its first four attempts of the quarter to take a 43-34 lead and things quickly became dire for the Cougars. Noah Stewart’s field goal and Kinney’s three-pointer pulled ConVal to within four with 4:37 to play.
Yet again, the Eagles replied, and with help from ConVal turnovers, made a 6-0 run to lead 49-39 with 2:43 to play. Starr quickly installed full-court pressure and used fouls to extend the clock. The sound strategy could have worked if the Cougars had capitalized. They did not.
Kennett would not attempt a field goal in the last 1:42 of the game. The Eagles went to the line 13 times in that stretch, making only seven, but it was enough as ConVal would score only five points the rest of the way.
Gutwein led all scorers with 24 points, equaling his Division II-leading average. Noah Stewart and Ethan Kinney added eight each.
“Noah Stewart and Joe Gutwein have been the backbone of this program for a little while,” Starr said of two of his nine graduating seniors. “Joe’s been fantastic for us. It’s tough to see them go out like this.”
Ben Dougherty and Daven Bailey led Kennett with 15 apiece.
