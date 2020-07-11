James Pleat captured his first N.H. Amateur golf championship Saturday, capping a wire-to-wire run with a 2-and-1 win over Cameron Sheedy in the 36-hole final.
It was an exciting finale, as Sheedy, a talented and gritty 20-year-old, made a late rally before Pleat steadied himself just in time with a match-clinching par at the 35th hole.
Pleat, a member of the Nashua Country Club that hosted the 117th edition of the championship, leaned on his local knowledge, his stout driver, and a red-hot putter to emerge victorious.
He was the best player in the 156-player field all week. The Dartmouth grad, 29, was medalist after shooting 13-under par for two days of combined stroke play that trimmed the field to 64 players.
He then rattled six match-play wins, some in convincing fashion, one in extra holes and another, against Ryan Kohler, with a birdie on the 18th hole. Another of his wins, in the semifinals, came against Cam Salo, who plays out of the Shattuck in Jaffrey.
Pleat made 14 birdies and an eagle in the stroke-play qualifying portion of the event.
His father, Phil, is a three-time winner of this event. He was knocked out in the Round of 16 Thursday and has been on his son’s bag since.
Saturday, the younger Pleat shot 2-over-par 73 on his own ball, good for a 2-up lead when the two players took a quick break before their second 18. The morning 18 featured four lead changes; Sheedy, a 20-year-old playing out of Windham CC, drawing first blood with a birdie at the opening hole.
In the afternoon, Pleat birdied the par five second hole as he did in the morning to go 3-up, but Sheedy got that back by winning the 22nd hole with a par. Pleat regained his 3-up advantage at the seventh hole, or hole 25 of the match, then went 4-up by winning the 27th hole, too.
Sheedy, who credits his putting for his strong play all week, then made it interesting; he won the 32nd hole and 33rd holes with pars, to get to 2-down with three to play, then birdied the 34th hole to tighten the screw more.
But that is as close as he would get.
Chris Houston is the last player to win the State-Am on his home course, at Laconia in 2016. Pleat becomes just the sixth player overall to accomplish that feat, joining his father, who won at Nashua in 1997.