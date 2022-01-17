SWANZEY — Just 11 minutes into the game, junior Mea Carroll-Clough hit a layup to put the Monadnock girls basketball team ahead, 30-0.
Carroll-Clough scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Huskies to its fifth win over the last six games, a 68-18 rout of Campbell High School Monday night in Swanzey.
There were plenty of efficient individual offensive performances across the board for the Huskies — senior Grace Furze finished with 15 points and freshman Bailee Soucia finished with 12 points, to name a few — but it was really Monadnock’s stingy defense that stood out Monday night.
The Huskies shut out Campbell in the first quarter and held the Cougars to just four points in the second quarter.
“[Defense] was something we were really going to work on,” Carroll-Clough said. “And we have. Every single practice we go out and work on the small things that we need to improve on. All of us individually know what we need to do in order to help the team out as a whole.”
Monadnock was ahead 43-4 by halftime.
“I think we’re really becoming one of the better defensive teams in the division, which was my goal all along,” said Monadnock coach Bobby Fortes. “Our pressure was really, really tough. These girls work hard.”
The Huskies came out in their distinct man-to-man press to create that pressure, but eventually pulled back on the press after Monadnock’s lead started to grow significantly.
“I still keep having the girls play hard, but I pulled off the pressure,” Fortes said. “The aggression has to stay there, no matter what the score is, but obviously we’re not trying to blow any teams out, so we’re not going to press anybody up that big.”
As the Huskies built up their large lead early, Fortes had the opportunity to get his bench ample playing time. Sophomore Regan Kidney scored six points off the bench — including a quick steal and score to end the half — and junior Quinn Underwood also came off the bench to bring down important rebounds. Freshman Shaylee Branon showed production off the bench, scoring four points.
“That unit played well,” Fortes said. “I’m glad to see that because I’ve been talking to them at practice about challenging each other and really getting after it. ... It’s good to see that and good to see them sticking with it.”
Branon wasn’t the only freshman to get significant playing time, as Soucia and Cainen Avery were again part of the starting five. Avery finished with four points and made some energizing plays on defense. Soucia had nine of her 12 points in the first quarter.
“[It’s about] being aggressive,” said Carroll-Clough, a veteran presence on the young team. “We’re lucky with the younger girls coming into this season. Obviously, starting on varsity as a freshman … can be intimidating, but they do well just knowing they have to come in aggressive.”
While the defense was forcing turnovers, the offense was taking care of the basketball and shooting efficiently (minus a 7-for-15 mark at the free throw line). Turnovers have been trouble for the Huskies in the last few games, so Fortes was happy with how well the offense was protecting the ball.
“We talked about that a lot, so it’s good to see we didn’t turn it over much,” Fortes said. “Making smart decisions with the ball.”
Monadnock moves to 6-3 and next hosts Hillsboro-Deering Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the second day of a back-to-back. After playing seven of its first nine games on the road, the Huskies will play seven of nine at home, including five consecutive home games to end the regular season.