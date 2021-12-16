In a span of just 2:41 during the first period, the Keene boys hockey team scored three goals — two from junior Leo Ballaro — as the Blackbirds shut out Nashua South, 3-0, Thursday night at Keene ICE.
Junior Chase Hill scored Keene's other goal, sandwiched between Ballaro's two.
"Simply put, they had energy," said Keene coach Chris McIntosh. "They had a lot of motivation. They came ready to play."
After the strong opening frame, Keene continued to play physical but could not find the back of the net.
"I think the first period was definitely our best," McIntosh said. "It's hard to be negative about a win, but we definitely have more in there. There's a lot more potential."
Neither team scored during the last two periods, despite each team having a 5-on-3 opportunity in the second period and eight total power play chances between the two teams in the final 30 minutes of action.
Keene had a handful of shots that hit the post and ricocheted the other way, and strong goalie play on both ends was also a factor.
Junior goalie Orion Murphy pitched the shutout — his first career blank slate — coming up with 25 saves.
"It feels unreal," Murphy said. "Everyone played well in front of me. I have a lot of confidence in our team and it feels great to have a shutout."
The confidence comes from Keene's strong play on the back line. Highlighted by seniors Robbie Nowill and Ryan Smart, the Blackbird defense is mostly made up of underclassmen, all of whom stepped up Thursday to help their goalie out.
"The boys looked great on the back end," McIntosh said. "All of those guys played well. We were just rolling them out the door. Fun to see and it certainly helps Orion."
"We played pretty well," said freshman defender Evan Anhert. "We kept it in the offensive zone for a majority of the game and the few times we let it by, Orion stopped it. We did pretty good today."
Penalty killing was also a positive for the Blackbirds, as Keene survived a 4-on-3 which turned into a 5-on-3, then killed off the rest of the 5-on-4 penalty in the second period.
Not only that, the penalty-killing unit kept the puck in their offensive zone for much of that man-down timeframe.
Keene was assessed five penalties, all of which were killed off.
The three-minute barrage of goals for Keene in the first period highlighted the offense. While Hill's goal was unassisted, both of Ballaro's goals were assisted by linemates Jonah Murphy and Joel Beard.
"Definitely saw this coming," Ballaro said of the line's chemistry. "I knew that we were going to be out there clicking. I knew when I was in front of the net, they were going to get me that puck. I had that trust."
Ballaro's first goal came just seven minutes into the game, and Hill's came 1:07 later. Ballaro scored again 1:34 after that.
"That first goal is huge because once you get one, they start to come," Ballaro said. "We saw that. It just felt great.
"We really started working it low behind the net, which is something we've been good at as a line for a long time," Ballaro added. "It started to click and it kept rolling."
Keene (1-0) has two tough tests ahead, traveling to face Bedford on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Saint Anselm College before hosting Exeter next Wed., Dec. 22, at 6:30 p.m. back at Keene ICE.