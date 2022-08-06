20220806-SPT-SWAMPBATS-05

TJ McKenzie bats for the SwampBats against the Vermont Mountaineers Friday night, July 29, at Alumni Field during their last home game of the season.

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

TJ McKenzie stepped up to the plate for the SwampBats in the second inning of their game against the Upper Valley Nighthawks on July 26 at Alumni Field.

Chris Detwiler can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1411, or cdetwiler@keenesentinel.com.






