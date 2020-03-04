Every athletic team hosts a senior night; it's tradition. Though few end the way it did Tuesday night at Keene High School.
In 2OT against Alvirne with a chance to end the game, senior guard Noah Timmer pulled up from deep, knocking down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send his team and fellow seniors home with a 63-62 victory.
Timmer finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Liam Johnston added 17 points, six assists and five rebounds.
Jon Kelly chipped in 13 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Blackbirds. Logan Patnode contributed five points, four rebounds and four steals. Alex Charles added four points but dominated the boards with 10 rebounds.
The win moved Keene to 11-6 with its last regular season game set for Friday on the road at Windham.