Two of the area’s top high school golfers over the past few years teamed up for a chance at a three-peat this week.
Fall Mountain grad Mitchell Cormier of Walpole and Keene High grad Sam Timmer of Keene won the N.H. Junior Team Championship each of the last two summers. In their last bid at the tournament’s title before embarking on college golf careers — Cormier at SNHU and Timmer at Calvin University in Michigan — the pair put up another top-five finish.
Cormier and Timmer finished tied for fourth at five-under in the two-day, best ball tournament that wrapped up Thursday at Scottish Highlands in Salem.
The pair sat at four-under after one day of competition with Cormier posting as eagle on the par-five fifth and putting two more birdies on the card to shoot a 1-under 70. Timmer posted a pair of birdies on the pair’s scorecard, finishing at 1-over 72. Birdies were tougher to come by on day two, as the pair was 1-over on the front nine. Cormier came alive on the back to go two-under with four birdies in the final nine holes. He shot a 72 in the final round while Timmer posted a 76.
Sam Maurice of Auburn and Ryan Rankins of Bedford teamed up to defeat Andrew Surprenant of Boscawen and Hunter Duncan of Dunbarton in a playoff after the two teams were tied at 12-under through 36 holes. Maurice posted a course record 8-under 63 in the first round, sinking nine birdies to pace the way. Last year, Timmer and Cormier defeated Maurice and teammate Braden Kiley by one stroke at Waukewan Golf Club.
Jack and Nolan Cahill of Keene teamed up to finish 17th, carding a team 11-over in the tournament, posting a 76 on the first day and a 77 on day two to close the tournament.
