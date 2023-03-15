The Keene High gymnastics team had three members, the most in the program’s history, compete in the New England Championship on Saturday at Pinkerton Academy. Qualifiers Mary Ells (junior), Sofia Accorsi (sophomore), and Erin French (freshman) represented the Blackbirds by qualifying for individual events at their State Championship last month.
Accorsi qualified for the all-around competition to compete in all four events, finishing in the top 25 on both floor exercise, with a score of 8.6, and balance beam, with a score of 8.9. French, who qualified for floor exercise and uneven bars placed in the top 50 for both events, with scores of 8.4 (Floor) and 7.6 (Bars). Ells, team captain, qualified for the uneven bars, also finishing in the top 50 with a score of 7.35.
— Sentinel Staff
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
