Junior Thomas Harvey of the Conant boys soccer team gets past Inter-Lakes' goalie for a goal during their Division III preliminary round matchup Thursday in Jaffrey.

 Christopher Detwiler / Sentinel Staff

JAFFREY — Junior Thomas Harvey scored first in the fifth minute, but it was really his goal in the 39th minute that was the difference-maker in the Conant boys soccer team’s 3-2 win over Inter-Lakes Thursday in the preliminary round of the Division III playoffs.

