JAFFREY — Junior Thomas Harvey scored first in the fifth minute, but it was really his goal in the 39th minute that was the difference-maker in the Conant boys soccer team’s 3-2 win over Inter-Lakes Thursday in the preliminary round of the Division III playoffs.
After Harvey’s initial goal put Conant ahead early, it felt like the Orioles were going to be in control for all 80 minutes of regulation. But Inter-Lakes responded with a goal from senior Nacho Alvarez in the 37th minute — a strike past Conant’s junior goalie Ben Ramirez — to tie the game and significantly shift momentum.
It looked like somehow the Lakers were going to take a tied game to halftime, despite Conant controlling the pace for much of the first half, but Harvey had other ideas.
The junior took a pass from classmate Josh DiPasquale down the middle of the field, ran right through the Inter-Lakes defensive line and only had the goalie to beat.
The Lakers’ goalie got a hand on Harvey’s shot, but it still dribbled into the back of the net. Just like that, Conant stole the momentum — and the lead — right back.
“It really gave us the encouragement to push harder and finish off strong,” Harvey said.
Instead of being tied at the half, the Orioles went into the break ahead, 2-1.
“[Thomas] was a beneficiary of a great pass from Josh,” said Conant head coach Tom Harvey — Thomas Harvey’s dad. “He has really good pace and really good ball control at pace. … All in all, he never lets us down. He plays hard all game every game.”
Conant extended its lead in the 52nd minute on a corner kick from senior Jacob Sawyer right to junior Jordan Nagle, who headed the ball right into the net to put Conant ahead, 3-1.
“Normally on corner kicks I’m very anxious and I try running for it,” Nagle said. “That one I tried slowing it down a little bit and Jacob Sawyer placed the ball perfectly in the box and made it really easy for me to play it off my head. I think most of that credit should go to Jake for the placement of the ball.”
That insurance goal proved valuable, as Inter-Lakes snuck another goal through in the 55th minute. The shot came from right in front of midfield and was placed perfectly to beat the outstretched arms of Ramirez.
The teams played the final 25 minutes scoreless.
No. 5 Conant (13-3-1) advances to the quarterfinal round for the third consecutive year. The Orioles will travel to No. 4 Belmont (13-2-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m. for the quarterfinal matchup.
The quarterfinal round was the end of the road for the last two Conant teams, but this group feels confident about its chances going into Sunday.
“We’re planning to go all the way this year,” Nagle said. “We all think we can take it. Now we just have to show that we can take it.”
