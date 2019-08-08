GREENLAND — Lauren Thibodeau finished a dominant run in the 2019 N.H. Women’s Golf Association Amateur Championship Wednesday, finishing with a three-day score of 6-under par 210 to win at Breakfast Hill Golf Club.
Thibodeau, playing out of Windham Country Club, was the only golfer in the tourney to shoot a round under-par, carding 3-under 69 Monday and Tuesday, and was one of just two players ion the field to shoot an even-par round, tallying 72 on Wednesday. She finished nine strokes ahead of her nearest challenger, Chelsea Sedlar.
Sedlar finished runner-up for the second year in a row after winning back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. A rising senior at Sacred Heart University playing out of Passaconaway CC, Sedlar was the only other player to shoot even par for a round, doing so Monday, then tallied a 2-over 74 Tuesday and a 1-over 73 Wednesday to finish 3-over 219.
Rounding out the top five were Mindy Reid (Pembroke Pines CC) at 17-over 233, Dana Harrity (Abenaqui CC) at 18-over 234 and Carys Fennessy (Cochecho CC) at 20-over 236.