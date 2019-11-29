And they’re off! The 41st annual Wobble Gobble road race set off — as Thanksgiving tradition dictates — Thursday morning on Washington Street in Keene. The four-mile, mostly flat fun run is a family race that welcomes runners and walkers of all ages. Walkers began at 8:30 a.m. and runners followed at 9. Proceeds from the annual event benefit girls cross country and track teams at Keene High School, including a college scholarship for graduating seniors. Thomas Paquette of Keene was the first to reach the finish line at the Keene Recreation Center. It was Paquette’s first Wobble Gobble. Photo by Michael Moore / Sentinel Staff