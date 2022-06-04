SWANZEY — The Monadnock baseball team hasn’t lost a game since May 27, 2020.
It hasn’t lost a Division III game since May 20, 2021.
Since that loss on May 27, 2020 — to D-I Keene High — the Huskies have won 22 consecutive games: 5-0 in last year’s postseason (culminating in the D-III crown) and a 17-0 regular season this year.
But the Huskies need three more wins to reach their goal: back-to-back championships.
“I think they’re very confident. We’ve worked really hard, so they know that. But I don’t think they’re satisfied either,” said Monadnock coach Tom Cote, who was named D-III Coach of the Year. “They know that we want the championship, so we just have to play our best here at the end of the year and continue with what we’ve been doing. Not really change, but hopefully just play the way we’ve been playing.”
And the Huskies have certainly been playing pretty well, outscoring their opponents 225-28 on the way to an undefeated regular season.
Monadnock has been the team to beat in the division all year long, and nobody’s been able to do that yet. Now, it’s one and done and any loss will mean the end of the season for the Huskies. Any added pressure?
Nah.
“For me, and I think the team, I don’t think so,” said senior Carson Shanks when asked about the playoff pressure. “We’re just doing our thing, going out there. One game at a time, trying to win. Not too much pressure.”
The road to the championship begins Saturday with a quarterfinal matchup against No. 8 Hopkinton in Swanzey. The Huskies beat Hopkinton, 8-4, in the penultimate game of the regular season on May 25. Hopkinton beat Campbell, 11-1, on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
“Everyone’s feeling good,” said senior Connor Branon. “We were expecting to do pretty good this season. We have a good group of guys. … We’re just looking at the first round like any other game. We’re just going to play our baseball, and if we play our baseball, we can beat anybody.”
Led by eight guys who earned All-State accolades this year, Monadnock earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 seed and hasn’t played a game since May 27. Come Saturday, the team will have gone eight days without playing a game.
“The team has mixed feelings because for a week we won’t see live [pitching],” said senior Kevin Putnam. “Most of the kids wish we could’ve played this week, but maybe it’s better to give our arms a rest.
“Obviously having a bye is great,” he added.
Monadnock has been working on intersquad practices to try and imitate that feel of a live game, and there doesn’t seem to be much doubt that the team will be ready to go at first pitch Saturday.
“Coach Cote is going to have us really prepared for Saturday,” Branon said. “Every single game we’re going to see a team’s No. 1, so we have to be prepared to see good pitching.”
“As the coach, it’s my job to make sure we get some live at-bats,” Cote said. “Having a week off makes it a little bit harder than it would if we played on Thursday and then Saturday. We just need to make sure we’re prepared for Saturday and give everybody the best chance to succeed.”
Much of the team’s success this year can be attributed to the chemistry that the guys have built up over the last few years. Many of the student-athletes grew up winning Cal Ripken championships together, and now find themselves with an opportunity to win back-to-back state titles.
“It’s not just going to come to us, but the chemistry is like no other team I’ve played on before,” Putnam said. “We grew up together. When we were kids, we talked about this: Senior year this, senior year that.
“Looking at this team, I could name a bunch of things special about every single guy,” Putnam continued. “We just like to have fun playing baseball. Having fun, that’s what’s gotten us our success this year.”
“We’re going to all enjoy the last couple games of it,” Shanks said. “We’re all brothers here, that’s the best part. We’re all best friends. Even with the younger guys. It’s a really fun thing.”
This group has won 22 consecutive games together. Now, it’s three more wins away from glory.
But it certainly won’t be easy.
“We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing throughout playoffs,” Shanks said. “Real season starts here.”