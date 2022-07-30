Just shy of 60 years ago, British beat band Gerry and the Pacemakers released its cover of the Rodgers and Hammerstein showtune “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and it quickly became the anthem of the group’s hometown soccer team, Liverpool F.C.
Since then, the tune has grown to be, arguably, among the most iconic sports songs in the world. It’s been stuck in my head the past two weeks as I’ve talked to a handful of Monadnock Region runners and running coaches, leading me to conclude that southwestern New Hampshire could adopt the ballad, too, with a slight adjustment: You’ll never run alone (or, at least you don’t have to).
In my last column, I reflected on my initial steps into the local running community. My conversations with local athletes and running coaches since then have revealed to me a network of running groups, ranging from informal get-togethers to official clubs, that form the backbone of this community.
“There are multiple groups for all different types of runners, and they have lots to offer,” said Thomas Paquette. “... The great thing about running in a community like this is you never feel like you’re alone, and it’s super supportive.”
Paquette, a 31-year-old Keene resident, co-leads one of these groups, which meets at 7 a.m. every Saturday at Ted’s Shoe and Sport on Main Street, where Paquette is a manager.
“It’s a blast to see a group come together, and a lot of friendships have been made,” said Paquette, who runs the group alongside fellow Elm City resident and former Keene State College athlete Karen Jordan.
“Anybody can come,” Jordan, 41, said. “It doesn’t matter if you’ve never run a step in your life or if you ran 40 marathons last year. It’s about coming together and doing what we love.”
Paquette said the group has adopted the moniker, “Destination DeMar,” since its centered around helping local people train for the Clarence DeMar half marathon in September.
“Using that as our big goal for everybody — because a lot of people have that goal of running a first half marathon — it’s great that it’s right in our backyard,” Jordan added.
Andrea MacMurray, a lifelong Keene resident, helps lead another local group, Scores Running Club. The core contingent of 15-30 runners meets every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. on Railroad Sqaure for a 3–5-mile run.
“It’s really about camaraderie, and we all run together,” MacMurray, 33, said. “... So really Scores has been about, yes, running, but also about that support system of other runners.”
Like the Destination DeMar group, anyone is free to come and try Scores group runs, MacMurray said, but the nonprofit club does have a lifetime membership fee of $35 to join.
In addition to the weekly group runs, Scores also host fundraisers like an ugly sweater run around the holidays to support the Community Kitchen and the annual Drummer Hill Trail Race to raise money for the group’s scholarship fund.
“It’s important to have Scores because we’re supporting our community and it’s a place for everyone to feel like they belong,” she said. “And we’ll support everyone in whatever their [running] goals are.”
The fellowship of these sorts of running groups extends beyond physical activity, too. The Destination DeMar bunch normally heads to Brewbakers for coffee and breakfast after Saturday morning runs, while Scores members typically get drinks together after their Tuesday evening runs.
And, of course, I couldn’t write about the local running community without mentioning the robust and storied track and cross country programs at Keene High School. I also chatted this week with David Goldsmith, who is entering his 40th year as the head coach of the Blackbirds boys track and cross country teams.
“I try and promote from my programs that this is a life sport that, in most cases, will send you forward capable of doing it for a lifetime,” Goldsmith said.
This goes beyond high school running competitions, he added. Goldsmith’s runners over the years have become ingrained in the local running community, too, from staffing water and aid stations at the DeMar marathon to running in local races themselves. (One of Goldsmith’s former athletes, Jake Velazquez, won this year’s 4 on the 4th Road Race with a new course record of 19:23).
“It obviously exposes a really large number of high school aged athletes, not only to the sport, but to a larger community,” he said of the running culture in the Monadnock Region. “... There’s a lot going on in the running community, and it’s all positive. So, the more the better.”
