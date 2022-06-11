My decision to train for, and hopefully complete, the Clarence DeMar Marathon came down to a confluence of circumstances.
As I wrote in a previous column, my colleague and friend Chris Detwiler inspired the idea when he wrote about his DeMar experience last year, and a new role at The Sentinel provided me with some extra free time in the mornings to train. Crossing the finish line after 26.2 miles is also a bit of a bucket list item for me, and I’ve long been enamored with the overwhelmingly positive environment along marathon routes.
But ultimately, my resolve to start actually training for this year’s DeMar is rooted in the date: Sept. 25, 2022. This year’s race falls on what would have been my mom, Meg’s, 60th birthday. She died of complications due to stomach cancer in May 2020, just two weeks after I started working at The Sentinel.
She would think I’m nuts for undertaking such an ambitious athletic journey. We’re not runners in my family, and I’m pretty sure my eight-mile training route last weekend is the farthest anyone in my immediate family has ever run.
But I’m pretty sure she would also respond to my marathon training with that sort of gleeful enthusiasm mothers show for their children’s pursuits, even when they don’t fully understand.
And I know for certain that she would love the fundraiser I am conducting alongside my training. I am raising money for the Les Turner ALS Foundation, which provides care and funds research for Lou Gehrig’s disease in my hometown, Chicago.
The foundation, and its clinic at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, cared for my dad, John, after he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis in 2014. He died in June of 2016, about 16 years after his mother, my Grandma Mary Rooney, died of the same degenerative neurological disease. There is currently no known cure for the disease, which typically robs patients of their motor functions, and sometimes speech, while mostly leaving their mental acuity intact.
Simply put, my family would not have been able to cope with my dad’s ALS without the support of the Les Turner Foundation. The comprehensive clinic provided all the care he needed in one place, which became especially important when he became bound to a power wheelchair, unable to move any of his limbs. But much more important, the Les Turner Foundation gave us everything we could possibly need — from in-home medical equipment to a local support group — to help keep my dad at home, surrounded by family and friends, as his health deteriorated.
After my dad died, my mom joined the board of directors for the foundation and served until her own death. She was so grateful to give back to the organization that helped our family through the darkest period of our lives to that point.
And while I haven’t really lived in Chicago after leaving for college, I feel like this marathon fundraiser is my own small way of giving back to the Les Turner Foundation from afar. In last week’s March to DeMar column, James Rinker wrote of the importance of finding your “why” for running. This is mine.
ALS research has accelerated within the past decade, thanks in large part to the Ice Bucket Challenge, which catapulted awareness and fundraising for the disease into a viral social media phenomenon in the summer of 2014 (here’s my family’s entry — I’m the one right next to my dad). I’m not dousing myself in frigid water again, but I’d argue marathon training is probably more daunting, and I hope my fundraiser contributes to the momentum that gives hope to anyone who’s experienced ALS.
One last note on my actual training: I had my best run to date last Saturday morning, when I found myself in Burlington, Vt. after attending a nearby concert the night before. I finished an eight-mile course along the shores of Lake Champlain in just under 90 minutes, and felt energized and accomplished. By the time you’re reading this over the weekend, hopefully I’ll have finished my nine-mile run as I continue to build up to 26.2.