I firmly believe that anybody can be a runner.
When I first started running, it felt daunting at first. I got lost in looking at all the online blogs and social media accounts of athletes and long-time runners. They didn’t look anything like me, and it was a lot of information to take in.
It took a while, but I’ve found my groove. I hope that through reading my columns every other week, maybe you can too.
If you’re looking into starting to run, here are a few tips that I’ve learned throughout the years that helped me:
Find your “why”: In my last column, I wrote about some of the reasons why I run. I encourage you to find your “why”. It could be for the thrill of competing in races. Others enjoy the sense of community running can create so they join local groups and clubs. Whatever it is for you, it’ll be that much easier to start and, most importantly, keep going if you find what motivates you.
You don’t need fancy gear: Money is always a factor in trying new things, especially when it comes to sports. You don’t need to break the bank to start running. Just get yourself a sturdy pair of new sneakers that fit you and are comfortable (I actually found my first shoes dedicated to running on clearance at Dick’s Sporting Goods), a water bottle, and you’re ready to hit the road. While I made the investment in a fitness tracker watch and a subscription to a running app after a while, you can map out a route for free online through Google Maps. You also don’t need crazy expensive clothes. A cotton t-shirt, comfortable athletic shorts and socks are perfect.
Music, audiobooks, or silence?: Each runner is different. I personally can’t run without some sort of music. I find it a big motivator to create a playlist of my favorite high-energy songs to run to. Others like listening to audiobooks or podcasts, and some people don’t listen to anything at all. Try out a few different things while on your next run and see what works for you.
Take care of yourself: Take the time to let your body recover from a run by doing a few simple stretches after, focusing on your legs and shoulders. Your hamstrings will thank you.
Have something to eat before you go for a run so you have the fuel and energy to get through. A granola bar or some trail mix is my favorite pre-run snack. Stay hydrated — if you don’t feel comfortable leaving your water bottle somewhere along your running route, be sure to drink enough water before and after your run, especially during the upcoming summer months.
Patience is a virtue: It’s going to take a few runs to get into the groove of it, from finding out your pace (I don’t recommend starting your runs with a full-on sprint, you’ll get tired very quickly) to finding out exactly how you run. I’ve been a long-time heel striker, but some people run primarily on the balls of their feet. It’s important to stick with it, and most importantly...
Have fun with it: You don’t have to be the fastest. You don’t have to look a certain way. Running is a great and affordable way to get fit, and there are numerous opportunities in the Monadnock Region to foster a sense of community. You can join local running groups or even sign up for an upcoming race!
For my next column, I’ll be doing a Q&A with Susan Simonds and Ann Heffernon. These two women help coordinate the army of community volunteers each year for the Clarence DeMar marathon. Have questions for them or myself? I can be reached at jrinker@keenesentinel.com or at 355-8569.