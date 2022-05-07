Sunday marks 20 weeks until the 44th running of the Clarence DeMar Marathon. We’ll see you there.
We are James Rinker, The Sentinel’s digital community engagement journalist, and Jack Rooney, deputy local news editor. And over the next four-and-a-half months, we’ll take you with us — week by week — on journey as James trains for the half marathon, and Jack prepares for the full 26.2 miles through Gilsum, Surry and Keene.
James is a lifelong Monadnock Region resident who grew up running. A former student-athlete at Keene High, he continued to run in his free time while attending Keene State College. He’s participated in a handful of races in the region throughout the years — his favorite being the annual Wobble Gobble Run in Keene on Thanksgiving morning — and up until this point has only participated in the DeMar as a volunteer, and last year served as a course marshal.
James’ motivation for running the DeMar comes from hearing the stories of other local runners in their training experiences, as well as encouragement from his peers in taking that next step (literally). After only running segments of the DeMar along his usual routes in Keene, he’s eager to finally experience the entire 13.1-mile course of the half marathon.
Jack, meanwhile, was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, went to college 90 miles away in Indiana and lived in Ireland for a year and Ohio for two years before moving to southwestern New Hampshire two years ago. Despite all these travels, though, he has never run much more than a 5K.
But after experiencing the exhilarating, and overwhelmingly positive, atmosphere as a spectator along other marathon routes in the past, and hearing nothing but good things about the DeMar, Jack is looking to cross a marathon off his bucket list in Keene.
We’ll give you more of our personal stories in these weekly columns, along with the highs, lows and in-betweens of distance running training over our 20-week preparation courses. After today, we’ll alternate individual columns every Saturday.
Throughout our march towards Sept. 25, we’ll also try to share any insights we gain along the way, and bring you perspectives from some of the race organizers, the volunteers who really make it run and past and fellow participants.
We’d also love to hear from you! What questions do you have for us as we train? Perhaps more importantly, what tips do you have for two (relatively) novice distance runners? And who else would you like to hear from in this column?