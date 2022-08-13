By the time the Clarence DeMar Marathon rolls around six weeks from now, I will have completed training runs in seven different states: New Hampshire (obviously), Vermont, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, Illinois (my home state) and Indiana.
I would have added Michigan to the list last weekend, too, if not for a canceled flight that led my wife and I to drive 24 hours roundtrip for a dear friend’s a wedding in Detroit, leaving me no time to go for the eight-mile run my training plan called for. Don’t worry, though, I made up that weekend long run Wednesday, after I wrapped up working the early shift at The Sentinel.
And with my long runs now up to 18 miles, my marathon training is now, more than ever, a real commitment. I’ve still been able to prioritize my weekend runs, even when traveling, but it takes a lot of effort and planning to block out two or three hours for the run, plus time for adequate for recovery (and, Lord knows, a shower).
For the sake of marathon training, I’ve delayed departures for weekend trips, missed chances to meet up with friends, exhausted myself before spending the evening at weddings and skipped more than a few hikes with my wife and her family (including my father-in-law’s 48th and final New Hampshire 4,000-footer).
I share this not to complain — I’ve actually come to enjoy my long runs, especially the sense of accomplishment they bring — but to emphasize one of the biggest lessons I’ve learned on this journey: Marathon training demands dedication and sacrifice.
I knew that it would, but now that I’m nearing the finish line, I truly understand the diligence necessary to get to the starting line of a marathon in good health and good spirits. And I just know that race day will be all the more rewarding because of the hard work I’m doing to get there.
In the meantime, with the limited columns I have left, I also wanted to share a bit about my personal approach to passing the time on my long runs.
If you’re reading this Saturday morning, I’ll likely be somewhere in the hills of Walpole, Bellows Falls or Westminster, Vt. on a three-hour-plus run. I’ve never been much for listening to music while I work out, but that’s a long time to be alone with your thoughts.
So, I’ve turned to audiobooks, specifically J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy. These epic (and epically long) fantasy books are my wife’s favorites, but I have never sat down to read them all the way through. But marathon training has provided the perfect opportunity to dive into Middle-earth and keep my mind engaged while powering through multi-hour runs.
I also enjoy talking to friends and family on the phone while I run. I always strive to keep my pace at a level where I can hold a conversation, so phone calls help me stick to that and not over-exert myself. They’re also a great chance to catch up with people like my younger brother, who kept me company for more than half of my eight-mile run earlier this week.
For the marathon itself, I’m planning to curate a playlist of songs about an hour long to get me going through the early morning portion of the race. But after that, I’m hoping to pass the time talking to people on the phone. I intend to email a spreadsheet to friends and family in the weeks leading up to the race, asking them to sign up for a 20-minute time slot to keep me company on the course.
Why? Because I’m choosing to view marathon day — the culmination of my commitment and sacrifice in pursuit of my goal — as a celebration, and I love sharing celebratory occasions with the people I love. So, if you’re one of those people (or if you just happen to be reading this and want to reach out and maybe chat for a bit with a relative stranger while he runs 26.2 miles), I’ll talk to you soon.
