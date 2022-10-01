When I first started running, I heard a lot about those who train purely for the sport of it.
They love the adrenaline rush as they lead the pack of runners, those who look to marathons as a way to challenge themselves physically and mentally. For them, the sport is the fun of it.
As I grew older and got more involved with the running community, I learned about those doing this for a cause. Cancer. Funding for the arts. ALS.
Regardless of the reason, this community rallies together every year to cheer on hundreds of these runners during the Clarence DeMar Marathon. While I had been one of those as a volunteer, I got to see that first-hand as I made the 13.1-mile trek from Surry to Keene.
I finished my first ever half-marathon with an official time of 2:29:08, just 52 seconds under my goal of completing the race in under two and a half hours. And looking back on the day, I owe this not just to the work I put in over the past few months but to the outpouring of support from the community on race day itself.
I woke up at 5 a.m. on Sunday. I had spent the night before carefully setting out the clothes I would wear, packing the waist bag I would wear full of bandaids and hydration packets, so I would have more time in the morning to calm my nerves and eat a good breakfast.
I was still pretty nervous, and ended up only eating a few bites of bread with orange marmalade. I relied on some pre-race tunes and pacing around my house for a good ten minutes to help me rein it in.
Over the course of the week leading up to race day, I enlisted the help of my friends to create a race-day playlist. I can’t run without music. It helps keep me focused. While I had charged my wireless earbuds the night before, my gut said to bring a backup wired pair. So I shoved a random pair I had found in my desk drawer into my bag, and then it was time to head out.
My partner drove me to the starting line at Surry Mountain Lake with plenty of time to warm up with a jog around the parking lot and to talk with some local runners I knew.
In a flash, it was time to line up. The DeMar doesn’t have pacing groups or corrals, so it’s up to the runners to seed themselves by talking with those around them about their expected pace.
And then, in a blink of an eye, I was off.
Throughout the race amidst the sea of neon shirts and shoes, one runner’s sign on his back stood out to me: “I Run for Ken,” which featured a picture of Ken Jue.
While I never had the honor of meeting Ken, who passed away in May, I knew just how impactful his work with mental health access had been for so many in the region and beyond.
Every other mile, I could see signs cheering on the runner. “Go Tom! You can do it! You’re almost there!”
It’s people like Tom and those in this community who come out to cheer these runners on who remind me that this is more than just another marathon. The DeMar is something that brings this community together.
Now as I reflect on my personal experience, I’ll be honest: I kind of zoned out most of the race. One of the things I’ve known about myself as a runner for many years is that I have a horrible habit of trying to match other paces, despite my own being different. I use music to not only hone in my thoughts but to focus on my own pace.
I remember the first few miles felt like a breeze. I had seeded myself smack in the middle of most of the pack, and the positive energy I felt from so many was contagious.
Then once I hit mile five, it’s mostly a blur. My wireless headphones died at mile nine, and I spent a good amount of time fumbling to plug in my backup wired ones to help get me to the finish line.
Looking back, one of the things that surprised me the most about the experience was my pace. During the last month of my training, I’d been hovering around a 12-minute-mile. But on race day, my average was a 11:21 mile. To realize that I had not only beaten my overall finish goal but had shaved off more than 30 seconds per mile has boosted my confidence as a runner.
Regardless of pace and finish times, the fact I had not only signed up for this but had seen it to the very end was an accomplishment in itself that merited a reward. Once I was back at home and had showered, my partner brought me my favorite burger (The Vermontster from Fritz) with a hearty side of fries. By 4:30 p.m. I was asleep in bed for the rest of the day.
I wish I had done more research on what to do right after you cross the finish. I made the mistake of not doing much to cool down besides jogging over to grab my free banana, and then promptly sat down on the pavement since my knee was starting to feel pretty sore.
Well, fast forward to the next day and I spent most of it hobbling around like the Tin Man, switching my work-from-home positions between laying on the couch to standing at my desk, with lots of foam rolling and stretching in between.
Now it’s over and the fatigue has subsided. I’m eager to hop back into my usual, lower-stakes running routine in the coming weeks. But the same question has been coming up from family and friends alike: “What’s next? A full marathon?”
Well, only time will tell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.