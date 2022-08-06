Just like any sport, running has its risks. While you’ll most likely encounter some soreness from a long run, what if that soreness doesn’t go away?
This week I spoke with David Potach, the director of rehabilitation at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, about injury prevention and strength training specifically as it relates to running.
Potach, in addition to having more than 30 years of experience in sports medicine, is a physical therapist and is certified as a strength and conditioning specialist, which is actually quite rare for the state.
“I think there are fewer than 10 of us in this state,” said Potach during our interview on Tuesday afternoon, “and over the past, gosh, I don’t know, four or five years I’ve worked with literally hundreds of runners and other kinds of athletes.”
Potach broke down four key areas of focus to keep in mind to help avoid injury in running, and really any form of physical activity: fitness and activity exposure, proper progression, the strength of certain muscle groups and adaptation to stressors.
Your activity exposure is essentially how often you run.
“Say you’re a long-time runner, you’ve run for years and years and years, but you only run 5 miles a week,” Potach said. “And then, you decide to run a marathon and you increase from 5 miles a week to 20 miles a week. That’s four times what you had been doing.”
It’s important to have a gradual progression in your activity exposure to avoid overworking a muscle or joint. “Five miles a week is wonderful,” said Potach, “but if you increase it dramatically to 20, so to create too fast of a progression, then you’re really asking for injury to occur.”
This is where training plans come in handy to help in creating a gradual progression of mileage each week. Most plans utilize what’s known as a 10-percent rule, which is a method of gradually increasing your weekly mileage by 10 percent.
“Progression needs to be more gradual instead of a 5-mile to 20-mile-a-week,” Potach said. “Maybe it’s 5 miles to 7 miles to 10 miles to 12, and so on.”
It’s also important to incorporate cross-training to keep the muscles that are working strong. According to Potach, one of the most common injuries for runners are knee injuries. “Strengthening certain muscle groups is important, so, for the knee, you want to think about the quadriceps, those are very important as it concerns reducing the risk of knee injuries.”
Some exercises that would be helpful to strengthen the muscles around the knee include squats or lunges, said Potach.
The last thing to keep in mind in injury prevention is overall teaching your body how to adapt to stressors. For runners, that’s adapting to impact.
“Running is very different than something like swimming or cycling or the elliptical, because it involves impact,“ said Potach, “So if you’re not prepared, your knees especially aren’t prepared for that impact of repeatedly striking the ground over and over and over again.”
According to Potach, Plyometrics — or the act of jumping onto something or landing from a jump — are helpful in reducing injury risk and increasing exposure to impact-related stressors.
Injuries do happen, though. Not all of them might warrant a trip to the ER, but it’s important overall to listen to your body.
When dealing with any kind of pain or ache, Potach talked about the acronym PRICE: Protect the joint. Rest. Ice for inflammation. Compression of the affected area (not too tight!). And Elevation.
“Certainly, they can see a physical therapist, but most physical therapists, especially in Keene, do require an order first from a physician to see them,” said Potach.
“But I would give PRICE a try for three to five days. And if it’s still not where you want it to be, then go see a medical professional.”
