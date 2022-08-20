Let’s fast forward to Sept. 25. Race day for this year’s Clarence DeMar.
Imagine: you’re at the final stretch of the 26.2 mile journey, and all of a sudden you’re greeted at the arches of Keene State College by hundreds of area children. It’s a sea of families cheering and ringing cowbells, congratulating you for a job well done.
Those children are the finishers of the annual DeMar Kids Marathon.
The Keene Elm City Rotary, in collaboration with other area organizations including Keene Housing, the Healthy Monadnock Alliance and the Keene Family YMCA, started the kids marathon in 2012 with 360 participants. Area children signed up in the spring and near the end of the academic year, then they would spend the summer months running or walking over 25 miles total (with their entire family encouraged to join them) and logging them on a sheet that would be turned into either their school or the Keene Family YMCA.
The culmination? Those who completed at least 25 miles over the summer months would receive a t-shirt and be able to run the last 1.2 miles of the race beginning at Optical Ave. in Keene and ending at Keene State College.
At the finish line, civic leaders in the community — SAU29 Superintendent Rob Malay, former mayor of Keene Kendall Lane and State Senator Jay Kahn, to name just a few — will hand out the medals to the kids, congratulating the children and making it a community-wide experience.
Not only that, but the DeMar Kids marathon would finish shortly before the lead runners of the full Clarence DeMar. This gave them their very own cheering squad at the culmination of their own 26.2 mile journey.
This image of children at the finish line is one that former DeMar Kids Marathon Director Rudy Fedrizzi holds near and dear. I spoke with him for this week’s column to get a little more insight into this event that, at its peak in 2019, had about 1,100 participants.
Fedrizzi said that the DeMar Kids Marathon is more than just providing these kids a medal.
“It was always bigger than just the race,” said Fedrizzi on Thursday morning. “It was getting schools involved and creating healthy habits for families.”
In addition to being the former director of the Kids DeMar, Fedrizzi was a rotarian through the Keene Elm City Rotary, and was the former co-director of Healthy Monadnock — an initiative through the Healthy Monadnock Alliance that aimed to make the Monadnock Region the “healthiest community in the nation” by 2020 — and has since moved on to be the District Director of Public Health Services in White River Junction, Vt., for the Vermont Department of Public Health.
Participants of the kids marathon were mostly from schools in Keene when it began in 2012, said Fedrizzi, but over time that reach expanded to over 40 schools in the Monadnock region by 2020.
In addition to growth in a number of participants, the Kids DeMar also expanded beyond race day. “We were very desiring to have more opportunities to have children embrace physical activity and wellness, and so we have the run and read program that started and the second-grade sneaker program,” said Fedrizzi.
The Run and Read program included donations of books themed on health and wellness to school libraries and nonprofits and in waiting rooms of local doctors offices, and they had stickers that included information about the DeMar Kids Marathon.
And the second-grade sneaker program? True to its name, these same organizations that put on the Kids DeMar would work together to give out sneakers to area second graders each year.
“This marathon really grew, and it all was part of a larger plan to make health and wellness fun for kids and their families,” said Fedrizzi.
Then COVID hit.
“2020 was a virtual experience,” said Fedrizzi. “We couldn’t rely on in person recruitment and so we had to talk about how this was going to be virtual, and how to tell people it was going to look different.”
Participants that year still were able to run the full 26.2 miles with a bib number & t-shirt, but it was done with their families and logged their miles virtually. Finishers were then mailed their medals following the race.
“It was really interesting to see how some families joined other families to complete their miles ... people still found a way to be connected in spite of [COVID].”
In 2021, the Keene Family YMCA took reigns of the kids marathon and it was done on the Keene YMCA property.
In that same year, Kelly Fleuette, Senior Program Director at the Keene Family YMCA, took over as the Kids DeMar Coordinator.
And now it’s time to look to this year’s Kids DeMar, with the hope that it can help reach as many families as it once did back in 2019.
“This is a rebuilding year for us,” said Fleuette on Wednesday. “We currently have about 150 participants registered for this year.”
Children can still register to be a part of the 2022 Kids DeMar. Information will be going out to schools in the coming weeks, with a final deadline for registration on Sept. 16.
While registrants after this week won’t be guaranteed a t-shirt, Fleuette said, all children who register and complete the 2022 Kids DeMar will receive a water bottle and a finishers medal. You can find more information about how your child can participate in this year’s Kids DeMar at https://clarencedemar.com/race-information/race-descriptions#kids-marathon or e-mail Fleuette at kfleuette@keene-ymca.org.
While no longer involved with the kids marathon, Fedrizzi is still a rotarian in Lebanon and hopes to bring this same idea to life in the Upper Valley.
“I sure hope that this continues for another decade or more … I hope when we put COVID behind us and go to a new normal, that normal includes the Kids DeMar.”
