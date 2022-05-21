Running has always been a source of comfort for me.
I remember whenever I was having a rough day during my college years, I’d lace up my trusty Adidas sneakers to do a quick loop around Main Street, and by the time I got back to my dorm my head was usually pretty clear.
Now as Sept. 25 comes eerily closer (18 weeks to be exact), it’s important for me to keep that feeling in mind as I train.
While I’ve been pretty active my whole life, I’ll be running the DeMar half marathon this fall due to some concerns about a knee injury I had a few years ago.
I’m hoping that this experience will prepare me to run my first full marathon in 2023.
I first started running when I was just a kid. I was homeschooled until I reached high school, so running was often a source of entertainment for my younger brother and I. We would race from one end of our backyard to the other, trying to see who is the fastest.
As I grew older, I got involved in sports. I was a student-athlete for a period of time at Keene High School, and while I didn’t break any records or go on to compete at the collegiate level, it was a time of my life that taught me how to work as part of a team. It was an experience I never took for granted.
I also played as part of a local softball league for a few summers in high school and in the beginning of college. I thought I had seen it all as an athlete until I was competing against local moms during muddy late-night games on Durling Field at Wheelock Park. They’re not only the most intense players I’ve ever encountered as an athlete, but the kindest people you’ll probably ever meet.
Going into college, I took the competitive side away from running. I did it for myself. I saw comfort in using the sport as an act for care for myself, to help cope with the mental health struggles that arose during a turbulent three and a half years (mostly thanks to a global pandemic cutting my second year of college short).
So it’s kind of crazy to think that now I’m training to run 13.1 miles, with the personal goal of finishing in under two and a half hours. I’ve been running at least three times a week for the past four weeks, and my current pace is at approximately 10:38 minutes per mile, so I think this goal is within reach. I also cross-train, doing exercises that compliment running. My favorites have been yoga or going for different short hikes each the week.
I’ve just finished building my own 18-week training plan, taking inspiration from a 13-week training group called “Destination DeMar” that was formed last year by local runners Karen Jordan and Thomas Paquette. Last summer they incorporated the use of group runs on Saturdays, and different clinics and events during each week to help broaden participants’ knowledge of the sport all while training for the half marathon.
While I didn’t participate as a runner for last years’ marathon, the plan helped me get a sense of the work I had to put in and the steps I should remember to take to continue to find that comfort in the sport I love.
As I continue this journey, it’d be great to hear from you. What tips do you have for this young runner? What questions do you have for me, and what other topics do you want me to cover in this column?
For my next piece in two weeks, I’ll be sharing some of my favorite running tips and tricks that I’ve learned over the years, and how to keep the sport fun (in spite of the eventual blisters that you will encounter.) I welcome your questions and thoughts by emailing me at jrinker@keenesentinel.com or giving me a call at 358-8569.