Something strange and unexpected happened to me around the 22-mile mark of last Sunday’s Clarence DeMar Marathon: I started to choke up.
I wasn’t in physical pain, at least not any more than I expected to be roughly 80 percent through a grueling race. But as I labored up and down the hills of Greenlawn and Woodland cemeteries, the seeds of emotional pain — which formed the roots of my decision to run this race in the first place — began to bloom.
In one of my first columns, I wrote about why I would be running the DeMar — specifically, to honor the memory of my mom, Meg, whose 60th birthday would have been Sunday, and raise money for the Les Turner ALS Foundation in Chicago, which provided care for my dad, John, before he died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 2016.
And when I hit the home stretch Sunday and began to visualize the remainder of the course, which I’d run a week earlier in my final long training run, I also began to picture my parents along the route, cheering me on to the finish line. Their encouraging voices echoed in my head as I passed the aid station on North Lincoln Street, where energetic and supportive volunteers were actually applauding me, and that’s when the tears began to well up.
I held it together for the final four miles by telling myself I could break down and cry as soon as I crossed the finish line and embrace the family and friends who came to support me. But as I turned onto Appian Way in the final tenth of a mile, whatever tears might have been left evaporated, and any feelings of sadness or loss transformed into joy and relief.
At the sight of my loved ones standing near the finish line, I remembered that while my parents weren’t physically there in that group, their presence surrounded me as I accomplished this hard-fought goal. They are still with me, and they are forever proud of me. And since they’re not here to say that, I have to internalize their love, and ground myself in it.
Now, if this all sounds dreadfully maudlin as I write several days after the race, I promise you my emotions were even more heightened at the end of the marathon. The finish line marked the culmination of more than six months of training, and five hours of running on that day alone, leaving me physically exhausted and emotionally fragile. So, as I quickly cycled through feelings at the end of the run, whatever I felt — sorrow, joy, loss, elation — was amplified.
With a little time to reflect, though, one emotion remains from my marathon experience: gratitude. I’m so thankful to all the volunteers who made the race run so smoothly, my family and friends for coming to cheer me on, everyone in my life who tolerated my long training schedule, all those who donated to my fundraiser to help end ALS and, of course, my parents for watching over me along the way.
Thank you, too, for reading these past few months, and sharing this journey with me.
