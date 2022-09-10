On the last Saturday in August, I embarked on my longest — and by far most challenging — marathon training run.
I woke up at 6:30 a.m., and was out the door for my 20-mile run by 7 on a cool, but humid, morning in Michigan City, Indiana on the shore of Lake Michigan. I was there for my best friend’s bachelor party, which also meant I had gone to bed about five hours earlier.
That was my first problem, but not the first night that week I’d gotten insufficient sleep. My boss here at The Sentinel was on vacation the week before, and with the extra work, I was averaging about six hours a night, about an hour-and-a-half less than normal. I slept even less the night before I left for the Midwest before I had to get up for my early morning flight out of Manchester.
By the time I got to Saturday morning, though, the first 15 or so miles of the run felt great. My stubbornly sore left knee, which I had tweaked two weeks earlier, wasn’t really bothering me, and my route featured constant views of the sapphire water of the great lake. My older brother, who was at the party with me, met me halfway with a water bottle, too, and I found some drinking fountains along the way, ensuring I was staying adequately hydrated.
But somewhere around mile 16, I hit a wall. Hard. The lack of rest had finally caught up to me, and my body struggled to keep moving forward. The temperature continued to climb into the mid-70s, too, and the humidity did not subside, leaving me drenched in sweat.
I ended up walking for about three miles — the first time I needed to do that in nearly six months of marathon training. No matter how slow I went, though, I kept forging ahead.
And of the roughly 350 miles I’ve completed during this journey, I ran the single most important one at the end of this most difficult run. When my Nike running app informed me that I had reached 19 miles, after three miles of walking, I summoned the strength to start running again, and finished the 20th mile in a labored jog.
In the end, I finished 20 miles in 4:22:02, or 13:06 per mile. That’s more than a minute off my average pace on previously long runs, but still faster than I thought I would be after walking 15 percent of my route that day.
Still, it was a rough run, but an important one about a month out from race day. I learned that I need to be more conscious of getting proper rest in the lead-up to the DeMar marathon, and hydrating and getting proper nutrition well before setting out on 26.2 miles.
Perhaps most importantly, though, I learned — if I didn’t know before — just how much I have grown and developed throughout my training. At the start of this journey, if I had to stop and walk during a run, I would probably be walking the rest of the way. But over the past 18 weeks or so, I’ve developed, stride by stride, the stamina that allowed me to start running again at the end of a brutal long run.
So, even though my 20-mile run might not have been a big confidence-booster as I head into the home stretch of my training, it was an invaluable experience that showed me how far I’ve come — both literally and figuratively — on this march to DeMar.
It’s been a great ride.
Thank you for reading, and sharing this journey with me. I’ll be back in two weeks for one more pre-race column, co-written with my colleague James Rinker, and then one final piece with a few reflections on the big day. See you at the starting line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.