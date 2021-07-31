Every so often, you get to watch a special team make a special postseason run.
This summer, the Keene Post 4 Legion baseball team did just that.
The team fell short of the ultimate goal with a 3-1 loss to Portsmouth Post 6 Monday at Holman Stadium in Nashua, but that doesn’t take away from a successful final four run in the State Legion Tournament — the program’s first postseason appearance in 12 years.
“It’s just a testament to the kids, to the group of guys that have been playing together,” said head coach Rick Stromgren after Monday’s game. “There are three or four that have been together for at least three years. And to bring another group of kids in, not having a Legion season last year and those guys actually sticking around and playing an actual legion season — it’s just a testament to the kids and what they want to do together.
“It showed in this tournament,” added Stromgren, who took over coaching the senior Legion team in 2015. “We finished really well in the regular season and then to come out and do as well as we did, it just shows the type of kids they are, the character they have and hopefully what the program will be moving forward.”
The team went 2-2, losing to the same Post 6 team that eventually knocked them out of the tournament in the first round then stringing together two of the more exciting wins of the summer, a come-from-behind win over Concord Post 21 and a one-run win over Exeter, to keep their state championship hopes alive.
Stromgren said after Monday’s loss that playing so much baseball in such a short amount of time — especially with the two high-energy games back-to-back — might have contributed to the second loss to Portsmouth, but he took every opportunity to recognize the special season that this group put together.
“Nothing to hang our head about,” Stromgren said. “Have to be proud about it. We competed well. That’s what it’s all about.”
Post 4 finished 13-8 in the regular season, good for second in the District A standings.
After over a decade of losing — badly — the program finally got its turnaround this season, riding on the backs of guys like Logan Thatcher (.412 batting average, 14 RBIs) and Casey Jordan (.342 BA, 20 RBIs, six homeruns) at the plate with Wyatt Carey (40.2 innings pitched, 1.38 ERA) as the team’s ace.
“It was certainly rough trying to get here our first two years,” said Thatcher, a three-year Post 4 player. “Last year wasn’t Legion specifically, but it was the same team. After those first two years, losing by 10 runs, 15 runs every game, getting to this point means a lot to me.”
Kevin Putnam (.296 BA, 14 RBIs) and Jared Schmitt (.279 BA, 11 RBIs) contributed as two-way players, each finding success at the plate and on the mound. Putnam pitched 24.2 innings, second only to Carey, with a 1.99 ERA. Schmitt ate up 17.1 innings out of the bullpen and held a 2.02 ERA.
Putnam had a particularly good postseason, bringing his competitive fire to the field every game, hustling on each play and coming up with the big hits when the team needed it. Putnam was a big part of the comeback against Concord Post 21 to keep Post 4 alive in the tourney.
The whole season was a full-team effort. Everyone had a role to play.
Noah Timmer (1-1, 3.39 ERA) filled in for 10.1 innings for Post 4, including four innings in the team’s second loss against Portsmouth, allowing just one run to keep Keene in the game.
“I wasn’t as big of a part as the other guys were, so a lot of credit to them,” Timmer said after the game. “But just for them to have me here was pretty special. All credit to them. They worked as hard as they could, I was just happy to be part of it.”
Before Monday’s game, Wyatt Carey said the team got closer throughout the playoff run. That was obvious in the way the guys laughed in the dugout and played their hearts out on the field.
Thatcher echoed Carey after the game.
“It just makes it so much better because it’s so much fun,” Thatcher said of playing with this group. “All we ever do is rag on each other, but it just makes us closer. Yeah, we’re just playing baseball, but we’re here to have fun too. That’s what I love about baseball, it’s fun. It’s competitive and you want to win, but it’s also fun to get to come out here with friends and play the best game.”