The Franklin Pierce University women’s ice hockey team had 10 student-athletes named as All-American Scholars by the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA), announced earlier this week.
The following Ravens earned All-American Scholar accolades: sophomore forward Jazmyne Beck (Kalispell, Mont.), freshman forward Katelyn Brightbill (Annville, Pa.), sophomore defenseman Kiki Doucette (Bridgewater, Mass.), sophomore forward Bridget Fagan (Millis, Mass.), freshman forward Cassidy Jones (Stillwater, Minn.), freshman forward Ava Kison (Eau Claire, Wis.), freshman forward Becca Kniss (Eden Prairie, Minn.), junior forward Marissa Massaro (Brockton, Mass.), freshman defenseman Bethany Ross (Canton, Mich.) and senior goaltender Jessica Strack (Reading, Mass.).
In order to be eligible for selection, a student-athlete must have posted a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher through the fall semester, while participating in at least 40 percent of their team’s games. Waivers to the 40 percent participation requirement are granted on a limited basis to backup goaltenders and athletes who lose playing time due to injury.
A total of 571 Division I men’s and women’s ice hockey student-athletes were honored by the program. Franklin Pierce’s 10 recipients ranked second in the New England Women’s Hockey Association, trailing only Post University (16).