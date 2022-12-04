SEATTLE — It’s been a long time coming for this Franklin Pierce men’s soccer team.
The team felt like it had the talent to win the national title last year. And the year before. And the year before that.
Franklin Pierce head coach Ruben Resendes took over the program in 2019, with a goal of winning a national championship from day one.
He had the team to do it in his first season, but the Ravens fell short in the national quarterfinals in a loss to the eventual-champions, Charleston (WV).
In 2020, the season was canceled due to the COVID pandemic.
Last season, Resendes arguably had his best team at the time, but its national championship hopes came crashing down in the third round of the tournament in a penalty kick loss to Millersville University.
Now, this season, the Ravens got it done. With an undefeated record, at that.
Franklin Pierce (25-0-1) beat Colorado State University-Pueblo, 2-0, Saturday, to earn its second Division II national championship in program history, the first since 2007, at Interbay Stadium in Seattle.
“Up until this point, I was just pretending to know what it took to win it,” Resendes joked after the game. “Every time I talked to the team, telling them what to do, I was just pretending. I didn’t know.”
This is the first time Resendes has won an NCAA championship. As a player at Southern New Hampshire University, he got to the quarterfinals in 2007 where his team lost to … Franklin Pierce.
Then, through his first three years of coaching at Franklin Pierce, he was looking for the secret ingredient.
He found it in his fourth year.
“If you win something like this, you have to win eight playoff games,” Resendes said. “It goes beyond soccer. It’s how close the group is off the field, and I think that’s the secret ingredient to the perfect soup to win it all.”
Senior Miguel Angel Pastor Gutierrez — who scored the team’s first goal only 11 minutes into the championship game — echoed Resendes’ sentiment after the game. Gutierrez was part of the team in 2020 — when the team only played three games — and had a front-row seat to the heartbreak of last year’s loss in the Sweet 16.
“It was so painful last year when we lost in the Sweet 16,” Gutierrez said. “I’ve been thinking about this moment for one year. The work we’ve done — you don’t know. [The coaches] don’t sleep. They sleep in the office to be with us, working, to give us everything. So grateful. This means a lot, not only for the team but also for the community.
“This goes beyond soccer,” Gutierrez added. “I’m so grateful for [Resendes]. I’m so grateful for the community. The community is always there supporting.”
In three seasons with the Ravens — well, really two and a half — Gutierrez has 14 goals and seven assists. Just this season, he scored six goals and recorded five assists.
Maybe none greater than the one that came in the 11th minute of the championship match.
"Usually, the most difficult part for us is to score the first goal," Gutierrez said. "Scoring a goal in the first 10 minutes is so important for us. For the team, it released a lot of pressure so we can play our game."
At the postgame press conference, Gutierrez was asked what message he wanted to give to the Ravens community that made the trip to Seattle, and those that were supporting all the way from Rindge.
He said: “Thank you very much to the community for backing us, for saying goodbye when we left for the airport. Our plane is at 7 a.m. [Sunday], we’re going to be there Sunday and we’re going to celebrate together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.