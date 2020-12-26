SWANZEY — The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills in Swanzey is hosting a three-day holiday soccer camp, Dec. 28-30, daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The camp is geared to boys and girls ages 6-12.
Kids will work on their soccer skills, play soccer games and even spend time doing some off-beat and non-specific athletic activities such as dodge ball and kickball to develop their overall coordination.
The cost is $100 per child, with a $25 discount for each family member. Email info@thefieldhousenh.com for more information or to reserve a spot.