SWANZEY — When one door closes, another one opens.
Heard that one before? Jim Fennell, who operates The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills in Swanzey, is living it.
With more time on his hands after being furloughed from his job at the beginning of the COVID pandemic, Fennell came across an opportunity to fill a dire need in the community: an indoor sports facility to give the area a place to stay active in winter.
“It was just good timing,” said Fennell, a former Sentinel sportswriter. “It all just came together.”
Fennell is the president of the Junior Swamp Bats, who have been using a portion of the 32,000-square-foot warehouse for the past year. Back in July, the warehouse owners, JMC Realty, came to Fennell with the idea of the indoor athletic facility. And just like that, The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills was born.
“It’s been full steam ahead since then,” Fennell said. “We put together a business plan on the fly, and it’s been working.”
Now, The Fieldhouse offers facilities that cater to many sports including soccer, football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, basketball field hockey, pickleball and cornhole.
They’ve been hosting events since the end of October, but the facilities aren’t completely done yet. The basketball nets were just installed in the past week and there is some painting and other equipment that has to be set up.
“We’re juggling hosting events and putting it together,” Fennell said.
But enough of the facility is set up for Fennell to open the doors and give the community the opportunity to take part in the various leagues that are competing throughout the winter.
“We’re glad that we’re here and that we can accommodate,” Fennell said.
The leagues, which include soccer and football, with field hockey and pickleball leagues in the works, have been a big success so far, Fennell said.
“We were surprised. We didn’t know what to expect,” he said. “It just shows that this area needed it.”
As for the future of the facility, Fennell said he hopes it becomes a home for many youth teams, just like it became a home for the Junior Swamp Bats about this time last year. They are adding conference rooms and bathrooms right in the warehouse to add convenience for youth teams who use the facilities regularly.
Convenience is the key, Fennell said. Any similar facilities are between 45 minutes to an hour away, which created problems for many youth athletes and their parents.
“What we saw is that a lot of these kids traveled a lot or didn’t participate because of the travel,” Fennell said. “We want to fill that need.
“Just the convenience of it all has been really important,” he added.
Fennell said it was a community effort to put the facility together and get it off the ground. He specifically thanked Matt Abbott of Bergeron Construction, who also serves on the Junior Swamp Bats board, for his help in putting together the facility.
He also mentioned the basketball nets were put up by two volunteers in the community and the turf in the facility was donated.
“They understand it,” Fennell said. “They just know it’s good for the community.”
The Fieldhouse is not currently offering any open gyms times. The facilities have to be rented out, but Fennell said the open gym idea is a possibility down the road, but not until the pandemic is behind us.
“We’re still trying to figure it out — especially now,” Fennell said.
The facility’s motto is “The place where games are played!” which is exactly what Fennell wants people to get out of it.
“We want kids to be able to run around and be kids and play games,” he said. “That’s something this area hasn’t had.”
All COVID precautions are strictly enforced at the facilities: Temperatures are taken at the door, masks are required when athletes are not competing and names and contact information are collected to help with contact tracing if needed.
“It really is a team training center and it’s a place for people of any age to play games,” Fennell said. “That could be a Monday morning pickleball league or a Wednesday night adult soccer league.”
The Fieldhouse at Homestead Mills is located at 2 South Winchester St. in Swanzey.