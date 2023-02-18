JAFFREY — The history, tradition and pride that defines Conant High School basketball can hardly be contained by the confines of Pratt Auditorium.
The gym here is so much more in stature than it is size. It is the epitome of big-time, small-town hoops.
The walls are bursting with history and floorboards pound with every rush up and down the court now the same way they did decades ago. Player after player, team after team, championship after championship — the Orioles have set many standards here.
On any given night when the Orioles have it going good, you can look around the three rows of packed bleachers and pick out the young faces of kids still years away from donning the orange and black for the varsity. Odds are, at least one of them is going to add their own chapter to one of these storied programs.
Emma Tenters was one of those bright-eyed kids.
Both of her parents were Conant graduates, and she has been attending boys’ and girls’ basketball games here for as long as she can remember.
“Everything I know about basketball, I learned in this gym,” said Tenters. “It’s a tiny gym. It’s nothing special, but at the same time it really is so special.”
Tenters has been playing in rec leagues and attending summer camps at “The Pratt” since she began playing. It was here that she met Brynn Rautiola, now her co-captain on the Orioles.
No one could have predicted it then, but it was the fusing together of two of the most decorated careers the Conant girls’ program has ever seen.
Rautiola, too, grew up idolizing the Orioles. She moved to Rindge from New Ipswich before her freshman year, but even before she knew she would be an Oriole, she knew she wanted to be like former Conant star Maddie Springfield.
Tenters and Rautiola both attended the Springfields’ summer Pure Shot basketball camps as middle-schoolers. They watched Springfield do everything but strip and varnish the gymnasium floor during her time in Jaffrey.
Tenters and Rautiola are now seniors at Conant. They won two state championships together as freshmen and sophomores. They helped lead the Orioles on a program-best 58-game winning streak, besting a mark set by Springfield’s team. They have lost only two games in four years.
They are a duo doused in destiny — and a perfect pairing on the floor. Tenters is the dominating inside-out forward who can shoot, play the post, rebound and play defense. Rautiola is a coach’s dream when it comes to a balance of scoring and playmaking at the point guard position.
Both of them eclipsed the career 1,000-point milestone within weeks of each other — and both did so at The Pratt.
Tenters did it first, on Jan. 21 against Gilford during Conant’s Hoop For Hunger game. Rautiola followed not long after, her milestone basket coming on an assist from Tenters against Belmont on Feb. 8. Their names will forever hang next to each other’s in the rafters in Jaffrey among the stars that have preceded them. Following each of the milestone moments, play stopped and Tenters and Rautiola each got their moment to bask in the ovation from family, teammates and fans.
“You know when you’re playing here, you have a whole community behind you,” said Rautiola. “It’s great to grow up playing with that. When you think of Conant, you think of basketball. It’s great to play with that tradition and be a part of it.”
Tenters was on the bench when Rautiola got within one basket from the milestone. She asked to be put back in the game.
“I needed to be out there for when she scored,” said Tenters. “Being the one to pass it to her for that moment was so special. We have been ‘the duo’ for our entire time here so to be a part of that play was special. Our names are going to be up there next each other forever.”
Conant coach Brian Troy knew he had something special brewing when the two made varsity together as freshmen. He’s had his fair share of star-power during his seven-year run in Jaffrey, but has never had a tandem quite like this.
“It’s a rare thing to get a big player like that and a good point guard,” said Troy. “You’re lucky if you just have one of those two, and to get both has been nothing short of awesome. Looking around the state, not too many teams have what we have here. They have just been the pinnacle of our success.”
There is still one final line the pair wants to add before they close the book on their historic run — a third state title. And after losing in the state final last season to Monadnock, Tenters, Rautiola and the rest of the Orioles are in attack mode.
“We’re all hungry and we’re all on the same mission,” said Rautiola. “We want to attack it and prove some people wrong. We’re not defending anything anymore.”
Conant grabbed the top seed in the girls’ Division III tournament over Concord Christian Academy — despite splitting its season series with the Kingsmen — because the Orioles had more wins against tournament-bound teams. That granted the Orioles a bye into the quarterfinals, where they will face Kearsarge on Saturday at home.
Tenters and Rautiola have helped carry on a culture at Conant that hard work and teamwork breeds success. When the Orioles suffered their first regular-season loss since 2019 to Concord Christian on Feb. 6, there wasn’t even a shred of disarray in team morale. They simply got back to work.
“We just have such a good culture here and a family vibe,” said Tenters. “It’s been so fun every year to play with the people that are your best friends and the winning and being successful has just made that even better.”
Saturday will mark the last time Tenters and Rautiola will suit up together at “The Pratt.” It is the turning of the page, but the pair don’t plan to let it be the end of the story. There’s more history to write.
“Last game at ‘The Pratt,’ it’ll be sad, I haven’t really let it sink in yet,” said Tenters. “It’s just been so special playing here all these years. It’ll be a tough game — kind of a full-circle moment.”
“Tomorrow is never a guarantee,” said Troy. “Hopefully we go out the way that Emma and Brynn — and this whole group — deserve to go out.”
